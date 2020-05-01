The ultimate hoops couple

CROFTON — The Nebraska all-decade basketball teams announced last week included five boys and nine girls from the Northeast Nebraska area. Two of them were from different high schools but are now married.
Adam Moon from O'Neill St. Mary's High School and Maggie (Schulte) Moon, an alum from Wynot High School, both made the list and now live in the same house.
"It's humbling. It's crazy that we are both on there and we are married," Adam Moon said. "It's very unique."
Adam Moon went to O'Neill St. Mary's from 2011 to 2014 and played on the basketball team for three years.
During his time at O'Neill St. Mary's, the Cardinals made the state tournament his sophomore and junior year but came up short in districts his senior year.
On the other hand, Maggie Schulte had plenty of success during her high school career at Wynot.
Wynot won four straight state championships as she started on every team from 2011 to 2014.
"It was a fun experience. It was a lot of fun to be around my best friends, and we had a great coach in coach Steve Wieseler," Maggie said.
The two might have crossed paths a few times throughout their time in high school at a holiday tournament in Crofton or a few times at district basketball games. But they later would officially meet their sophomore year at Wayne State College while they were both on the basketball teams.
They dated for three years before they got engaged and then got married July 20, 2019, in Bow Valley.
They were both shocked when they heard the news that they made the Nebraska all-decade basketball teams.
"I didn't know they did anything like that, but it was surprising," Maggie said.
On April 20, Adam was named to the boys Class D1 all-decade team and then three days later, Maggie was named to the girls Class D2 all-decade team.
"It was just a fun moment for the both of us to experience something like that. That's probably never happened before," Adam said. "So it was just a fun moment for us and definitely something we will both cherish."
The two now enjoy their time at their home in Crofton as Maggie teaches sophomore world history and junior high social studies, while Adam works in construction.