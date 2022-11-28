The Twitter dumpster fire

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter is as hilarious as it is concerning. Despite Musk’s mission of establishing more free speech on Twitter, his decisions have done the exact opposite and created a mess, so chaotic, so … hilarious that I can’t take my eyes off the disastrous platform.
For those of you who don’t know, on Oct. 28, Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. After 10 months of back and forth, business shenanigans and the threat of a billion-dollar lawsuit, Musk finally purchased Twitter.
Upon acquiring Twitter, Musk made a slew of changes, many of which were negatively received, but there’s one major change to the website that has caused the train wreck we get the joy of watching today. Allow me to explain: On Twitter, certain accounts have a blue check mark next to their name. This check mark is a way to tell whether an account is actually owned by the purported user. For example, President Joe Biden has a check mark by his name, which means that Twitter has verified that the account is actually owned by Biden and not someone impersonating him. This was a useful feature as many people would create fake accounts pretending to be celebrities and would post deranged or meme-like tweets. The blue mark helped distinguish real accounts from fake ones.
When Musk purchased Twitter, he made the decision to change the check mark from a verification to a paid subscription available to anyone. No longer could we distinguish real accounts from frauds and, as such, the chaos began. If you check Twitter today, you will find a slew of fake accounts impersonating just about anyone you can think of, posting lewd, offensive and sometimes racist tweets in the name of former President Barack Obama, Ben Shapiro or Coca-Cola. The list goes on. If you can think of a famous person or company, there’s probably a fake account posting something right now. The worst (or best depending on how you view it) part is that there is no way to distinguish the fake accounts from the real ones. You simply have to guess based off of the contents of the tweet.
This idiotic change already has caused massive damage to companies that are being impersonated. Eli Lilly and Co., a pharmaceutical company, is one example of this. A user impersonated the company’s Twitter account and posted a tweet saying the company would be making insulin free. Within the next few hours, Eli Lilly and Co.’s stock had tanked by almost 5%. For those of you who don’t understand stock (like myself), that is a big deal.
For someone who claims, "I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy” (Elon Musk in a financial report), his changes to the platform seem to be counterintuitive. His radical changes to the site are not that surprising, however, when you consider that before his purchase of Twitter, the site was losing $4 million a day. Elon will be lucky if he can even get Twitter to stop losing money, let alone make back his $44 billion.
Twitter’s state is so bad, not even Musk wanted to buy it. After looking into the platform's finances, he attempted to call off his deal with Twitter but was threatened with a lawsuit by Twitter's board of directors that could include a minimal billion-dollar withdrawal fee. So Musk was forced to go through with his purchase and whether his decision to avoid the lawsuit was a wise one remains to be seen.
Whatever happens with Twitter in the long run, all I can say is it’s certainly fun to watch, and seeing as Twitter has been breaking its own records with concurrent users, I’m not the only one who enjoys logging on and watching the chaos.