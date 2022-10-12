We had two motivations when we brought Maddie home from the University of Florida a couple of weeks ago.
First and foremost, we wanted her away from any Hurricane Ian threat. When a hurricane is headed to Florida, you don’t just have to worry about if it’s going to hit your area with high winds and a deluge of water. Even if you’re miles from landfall, you need to prepare to be out of electricity for an extended period.
If you are in an apartment, this means the possibility of no air conditioning and not much water if you haven’t stocked up before the hurricane prediction. Even though she had to catch a ride to Charleston to fly home, we were very glad to get her out of the state for a few days.
The second motivation for bringing her home rather than having her ride out a week of no classes and the threat of storms was to see her once between August and Christmas and for her to experience a good old Nebraska fall. It lived up to the hype.
If you haven’t noticed, the changing colors have been really beautiful this year. What can sometimes be a drab windbreak this year has a couple of bright spots of brilliant yellow trees. Red-tinged maple trees and towering cottonwood trees with their golden leaves have been spectacular.
I oohed and aahed over the changing colors lots with Maddie as we drove to fields checking the guys’ harvest progress. She didn’t have a true fall last year at Florida, and she won’t for the next couple of years, either.
There may be palm trees and Spanish moss in Florida, but they’ve got that 12 months of year. How boring is that? Before she decides where she wants to go to graduate school, we needed to remind her what she would be missing out on in the Midwest falls if she continues to stay in the South.
They definitely don’t have sumac like we do in Nebraska. On a recent trip to Lincoln, the sumac was nearly neon, it was such a bright red. We went to Sioux City this weekend, and the sumac in the road ditches on the way there was a beautiful maroon. Those who want to keep their child in the state to attend college or work, they need to have them home in October for a while.
While Maddie was home, we bought and painted pumpkins. We lit the firepit on a cool October morning. We ate pumpkin roll. and Maddie rode in the combine. If we would have had more time, we would’ve made cornhusk dolls and gone on a hayrack ride.
Alas, classes resumed, and she had to head back. Then she calls with some big news, her own Nebraska senator, Ben Sasse, is going to be the new UF college president. We told her to wear her best Husker regalia at the student meet and greet they traditionally have. I hope he misses Nebraska falls. Thanks a lot, Sen. Sasse.