The stupidest part of the whole thing is … well, there is no clear winner. There is enough stupidity to go all around.
First, there is the question. Second, there is the answer. And last, but certainly not least, there is the supposedly hot mic.
The “whole thing” to which I’m referring is President Joe Biden’s episode of swearing in response to a question by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.
The scene went down like this: On Jan. 25 after a meeting of a group tasked with addressing high prices and as reporters were leaving the room, Doocy called out, “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?” Biden —apparently talking to someone off to his right side and not realizing that the mic would catch his words —said, “No, it’s a great asset. More inflation. What a stupid son of a x$5^.”
The news cycle since then has been overcome with stories of the “hot mic” and Biden’s swearing.
So, let’s dissect this piece by piece, beginning with the question: “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”
Is there anyone who would actually think inflation is not a political liability — ahead of the midterms or, in fact, at any other time? If Doocy asked the question not knowing the answer, well, then, we have to question his intelligence.
However, as Doocy is a reporter for a big-name media outlet, we will go on the assumption that he has at least a modicum of smarts and asked the question not to get a legitimate answer but rather to bait the president. Clearly, that tactic worked — but did it result in good information, which is presumably Doocy’s job to extract? No. What we got instead is a multiple-day media stream of stories about Biden’s swearing and no information at all on Biden’s tactics to address inflation. Weren’t there more perspicacious questions about inflation that Doocy could have asked?
The answer showed no more intelligence than the question. Even if you ascribe to the claims of some studies — which I don’t — that swearing is a sign of intelligence, you have to agree that the swear term doesn’t even fit. Yes, the reporter was undoubtedly deliberately baiting Biden, but definitely not a stupid one. Baiting Biden was smart, and it worked.
And if Biden wasn’t talking about the baiting and was just referring to the question as a stupid question, then the swear term isn’t even apt. More to the point, as well as imaginative, terminology — minus the word “stupid,” which would be redundant — would include moron, nitwit, blockhead, dunce, imbecile, ignoramus, nincompoop, pinhead and simpleton.
Finally, let’s discuss the issue of the supposedly hot mic. A hot mic refers to a mic that is on and the speaker doesn’t realize it, so it broadcasts comments that the speaker didn’t intend for others to hear. I’m not clear why all of the news stories about this incident keep referring to a “hot mic.” In this case, Biden was literally standing in front of a mic at a lectern in front of a roomful of people.
How could he not know that the mic was on? If he simply spoke in low tones as an aside to someone near him and presumed that he could outsmart the mic, that is not a hot-mic issue but rather a stupidity issue.
Aftermath of the incident: Biden called Doocy to clear the air, and Doocy was gracious about it — the only intelligent aspects of this whole thing.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.