The significance of a mask

I remember when we first learned about the COVID-19 pandemic. I didn’t think it was real or could do any damage. I scoffed at the idea of wearing masks and thought it would all blow over within a week. I was wrong.

Before I knew it, school closed indefinitely, the economy crashed, people were unemployed, and lives were lost. Now, almost seven months later, I’m taking the time to reflect over COVID-19 and its consequences.

Knowing what I do now, I would’ve worn a mask every day to prevent the number of lives that were lost not only to COVID-19 but also to depression. I would’ve worn a mask to stop track season and other extracurriculars from being cancelled. I would’ve worn a mask to stay connected with my church, neighbors, classmates, and grandparents. Obviously, the “would’ves” could go on forever.

However, I can’t turn back the clock, and I can’t get that time back. Therefore, I’m going to do everything in my power to avoid another catastrophe. I’m going to wear a mask because I can’t afford everything to be shut down again.

We all have our own decisions to make and our own rights to defend; however, everyone also has a reason to stay connected with the people and careers that give us a true feeling of living.

I’m wearing my mask to protect our way of life. Is our reason for not wearing masks more important than that?

I know it’s a struggle to convince little kids to wear masks and that it’s a pain to have masks on our faces every day, but we all can make the effort. There’s no imperative reason we can’t put up with a little discomfort if that’s what it takes to continue thriving in our communities.

It saddens me that a majority of us go about our days without masks, daring COVID-19 to strike. While all cases aren’t severe, COVID-19 is knocking at our doors. It’s here. I don’t really know if I’m scared so much of this virus, as I am of losing my everyday life again. Selfishly, I’m asking everyone to wear a mask because I can’t bear to lose everything twice.

The debate on mandating masks continues all around us, but my mind is made up. I don’t think masks should be mandated because we all should value our way of life to a point where we can handle a little annoyance in order to protect it.

