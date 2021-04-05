The royal family’s struggle with media

Recently, there has been a lot going on in the royal family. One of them being Meghan accusing a tabloid of running her letters and conversations. Everyone deserves to have their privacy respected, no matter their status, and the writers behind the tabloids should be held accountable for their actions. The royal family is going through a lot and it doesn’t help that the media is going above and beyond. Prince Harry admitted to it destroying his mental health. The couple have fought with the media in court after having a very strained relationship. Megan saw layers in how they covered certain people in the royal family, saying that “They seemed to want a narrative of a hero and a villain.” Opinions should never mingle with news articles unless it is permitted, as the media exists to report news not the views of the writers behind it all. I believe the media should be held accountable for how they choose to present information in any case and where they choose to get it from. The media needs to take into consideration that they are writing about real people and not some figments that can be pushed around with labels and bias.
After the notorious interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry by Oprah, it seemed that while the United States became more sympathetic the United Kingdom had lost respect for the couple. For me, there are two issues that should not be swept under the rug.
