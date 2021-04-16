The racing career of Kim Lingenfelter: A look back

Bob Haase, the longtime owner and operator of Riviera Raceway in Norfolk, in describing the top drivers who ever raced at Riviera, called Norfolk driver Kim Lingenfelter “the smoothest driver he ever saw.”
The sentiment was shared by prominent drivers, car owners and fans at the time Lingenfelter was making a name for himself on area dirt tracks.
Lingenfelter’s brother Ron said Kim “just made it look so easy, and there were only a couple of guys that you’d say that about.”
Unfortunately, Lingenfelter’s life ended prematurely in a work-related accident in 1986, which also marked the final year — and also the best year — of an impressive racing career that also was cut short.
Now, 35 years later, the time is right for Lingenfelter’s induction into the Nebraska Auto Racing Hall of Fame.
Lingenfelter was born on a farm just outside of Plainview in 1951 and, as a teenager — with the help of mechanical knowledge acquired by working on farm equipment — began racing at the age of 15 after building a race car out of a 1959 Ford with a couple of friends.
“Starting in the late ’60s, Kim raced the Ford at local tracks in Creighton, Clearwater, Neligh, Niobrara and Norfolk,” Ron said. “Having a local track open at Creighton, which was just 15 miles away, got him interested where he thought he could be competitive.”
Lingenfelter’s next car was a 1957 Chevrolet that he raced in the Hobby Stock class and later altered into a Late Model car that he also had success racing.
When Lingenfelter was getting his racing career started, Norfolk’s Riviera Raceway was the home track of many of the best drivers in the area, and several also had achieved great success nationally.
Lingenfelter was young, but he not only held his own with those drivers, he also won more than his share of races against them.
That success attracted area car owners who hired Lingenfelter to drive their cars in Late Model races and, in addition, opportunities to drive sprint cars beginning in 1975.
“In 1978, Kim hired Gary Turrill to be the mechanic on the car; Turrill eventually became the top mechanic for a lot of the top World of Outlaws drivers,” Ron said. “Kim was busy running Norfolk Transmission, the business he had opened in Norfolk in 1973, only a couple years after graduating from high school.”
Those opportunities to drive for car owners, and Lingenfelter’s noticeable ability as a driver, led to a request in 1977 for him to drive the Garbers-Dickinson sprint car out of Columbus — which would eventually lure Lingenfelter into the newly formed sprint car series known as the World of Outlaws in 1978.
“At that time, sprint cars could be raced with or without the wings. There would be times we ran it with the wings on it, at other times without — depending on the rules,” Ron said. “The World of Outlaws series, itself, was nationwide, but Kim ran at the various tracks in the Midwest.”
Driving the Garbers-Dickinson car and, later on, his own sprint car, Lingenfelter raced at a series of tracks, including Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota; Mid-Continent Raceway in Grand Island; Sedalia, Missouri; Hartford Speedway in Hartford, South Dakota; Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa; and the Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota.
In the first season behind the wheel of the Garbers-Dickinson sprint car, Lingenfelter finished third in points at the Hartford Speedway behind Darryl Dawley and Marv DeWall.
“That year, 1977, was really the only season he ran for a track championship; he normally ran in big shows that were offering more prize money,” Ron said. “He finished third in points, but those were two really big names in national sprint car racing that finished ahead of him — and it came down to the final night.”
“He raced against some of the best at Hartford and won eight total features, which is fourth all-time in wins at the original Hartford Speedway track that was in operation from 1976 to 1983 — more than Doug Wolfgang, who was considered one of the top three drivers in sprint car racing at that time,” he said.
In 1978 Lingenfelter drove his own sprint car in the Outlaws series, finishing second at Black Hills Speedway in his first race and breaking track records in his next two outings during time trials.
“Kim started driving for Dick Morris of Dick Morris Chevrolet from LeMars, Iowa,” Ron said. “Kim bought one of the Morris cars in 1979 and raced it for a couple years, but the expense of operating his own car, along with his business and family responsibilities, caused him to stop racing for a period of time in 1983.”
The time away from the track was brief, and Lingenfelter soon returned to Late Models and more localized racing, driving for Will Schaller — of Columbus at that time — in 1984.
“I always knew of Kim when he was racing sprint cars,” Schaller said. “In the early ’80s, I had a Late Model, and I had a young driver that didn’t have much experience, so I thought his lack of experience was the problem with the car.”
“I knew from watching Kim race, and from what other people were saying, that Kim was talented and had some knowledge of cars, so I had Kim start driving the car in the second half of the 1984 season and discovered that there were just things wrong with the car,” he said. “Kim was experienced enough to tell me things to do to correct those problems. We won a couple features at Boone County and Riviera during that last half of the ’84 season.”
The combination of Lingenfelter’s driving and Schaller’s car continued the next year, in 1985, when Lingenfelter won the points championship at Boone County.
“I remember him mentioning that was the first points championship he ever won. With his business and all the things he had going on, he didn’t run full seasons, and we were still working on the car,” Schaller said. “One of the things that happened during the 1985 season was that he lapped the field during a feature race at Riviera. Bob Haase called me up and began chewing me out, telling me that Kim should have backed off — but by the end of the phone call, he was saying, ‘Well, when you’re in your groove, and you’ve got a rhythm going, that’s just the way it is.’ ”
Then came the duo’s finest season, 1986. Hanging in his shop Schaller has “documentation” of that season — the door from Schaller’s No. 49 car that Lingenfelter drove that year.
“I’ve got documentation; it’s the door off the race car, and I wrote on there his finishes; we really got it right and won both the Boone County and the Columbus US 30 track championship, which were the only two tracks we ran at,” Schaller said. “We ran 32 nights in that 1986 season, and he won 16 of the 32 nights, finished second 11 times, third three times and also had a fourth-place and an eighth-place finish — all while starting in the back. It’s all written on the door out there.”
Lingenfelter’s skill and ability as a driver was based on his “feel” for the car’s interaction with the track.
“Back then, there were no tire specifications, so Kim wanted to run on the softest tires that were available. A typical driver would get impatient, and he’d burn the tires up, but Kim wouldn’t do that. He’d be patient, not spin the tires, not overheat the tires,” Schaller said. “A pretty good example of that was the Fourth of July in the 1986 season. The races at Eagle Raceway rained out, so those guys came to race, and a field of 26 cars showed up at US 30. The rule was that, no matter who or how many cars were there, the high-point driver started in the back. So Kim is in the back, and he worked his way to the front and passed the race leader on the white flag lap. It was a 30-lap race, and Kim only led one lap, but he won.”
“Kim had some sort of hand, foot, brake coordination that would keep everything under control,” he said. “I’m sure that is something he learned driving the sprint cars, because it takes all of that to drive one of those.”
Lingenfelter had the ability to drive the car with both feet — one on the brake and one on the gas pedal. That’s a skill that Schaller says “takes years to learn that, but also has to be a ‘natural feel.’ Not just anybody can do it.”
That skill would enable Lingenfelter to handle the corners on a race track more smoothly, as Haase referenced and others confirmed.
“Kim’s skill as a driver was his competitive edge. He drove with both feet, one on the brake and one on the gas pedal, in order to be smooth through the corners,” Ron said. “A lot of drivers you’ll hear them go into the corner, on and off the gas; with Kim it was never that way, it was always into the corner and smooth back on the gas, not to be breaking tires loose, and get the best traction.”
Unfortunately, the 1986 season was Lingenfelter’s last, and his racing career, as well as his life, ended a few months later the age of 34.
Qualification for the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame mentions criteria such as the driver’s impact on the sport; however, racers like Lingenfelter drove at a time when there was no governing body, no organization detailing statistics and records — with the exception of the Dakota Area Racing Times, which published a yearly booklet of the season’s results with race-by-race photos and summaries detailing drivers’ successes, including Lingenfelter’s.
Drivers in Lingenfelter’s era raced primarily because they loved it. They had a love for cars and competition and were often limited to area or regional tracks because of family, financial and work obligations.
Lingenfelter’s innovation in the sport included experimentation with tires, once even etching grooves into racing slicks, according to his brother Ron, or adding a brake on the right side to work along with the standard left-side brake that drivers used.
Dramatically, one of Lingenfelter’s most serious crashes — an end-over-end, and possibly more flips and rolls — in a sprint car at Hartford in 1978 resulted in serious head injuries, including a concussion, when his helmet came off during the accident.
As a result, the helmet company pledged that “it would never happen again,” making improvements in the helmet that improved driver safety from that point on.
Based on the hall’s criteria of accomplishment, innovation and impact on the sport, 2021 is the right time for Kim Lingenfelter’s induction into the Nebraska Racing Hall of Fame.