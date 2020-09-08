The possibility of a return to ‘normal’

If I woke up tomorrow morning and someone told me there was a vaccine for COVID-19, I am not sure how I would feel. After seven months of dealing with this pandemic, I have gotten used to living the way we do. Sitting miles away from my friends in school, wearing masks and washing my hands ten times an hour at work.
However, getting used to something doesn’t always mean that thing is good. Just because we all have masks to match our outfits and a lack of group projects in school doesn’t mean we want that.
I would give almost anything to return to the way we lived life a year ago. Hanging out with my best friend every weekend, being able to smile at customers at work and being able to get close enough with my peers to help them with their homework.
Naturally, if I were given the option to get a vaccine for COVID-19, I would agree in a heartbeat.
Although a vaccination doesn’t guarantee life returning to what it was instantly, it gives hope that one day it might. Personally, I don’t see an issue with getting a vaccination.
I know many people who think that COVID is a joke, isn’t that big of a deal as it is made out to be or that it just isn’t real. Those people often are the same people who don’t wear masks, and are further making this issue harder that it has to be.
However, I know that if I just get a vaccine, it won’t change much. Almost everyone would have to get a vaccine in order for it to actually work. Sadly, I know many people would refuse to.
Personally speaking, I don’t want my last year of high school to be ruined because of ignorant people. If there is a solution to a problem people in this country have drawn out, I would be totally on board with it.
Already, many parts of my senior year have been changed due to COVID. For example, I am student council president this year, and I was excited to create a fun homecoming week for the rest of the kids in my school. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to have the Wednesday night activity we usually have, our regular coronation or a dance.
Other aspects that have changed already are my band and other organizations I am a part of.
I hope my senior year goes back normal sometime soon, and I know if I had an option to possibly help with that, I would totally take it.