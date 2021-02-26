Is a trash can worth a Benjamin Franklin?
In our environmentally conscious world, the cost of garbage takes center stage — the cost to our water supply, the cost to pollution-free air, the cost to clean it up. But one quite spendy cost that is often overlooked is the cost of the receptacles to put it in.
Have you priced a 13-gallon kitchen trash can lately?
I have, and it’s a bit shocking. As with most items, there is a range of quality and price, but many of the better trash cans cost about $100. Yep, you can easily plunk down a Benjamin Franklin to buy a trash can for your kitchen refuse.
For comparison, here are some items you can easily buy for less than $100: a pretty good set of pots and pans, a camera, a shop vac, a DVD player, an excellent set of wrenches, a winter coat and a 24-square-foot container of hardwood flooring.
I was recently in the market for a kitchen trash can because we had new flooring put down in the kitchen and, of course, once you spruce up one part of a room, there is a domino effect whereby you feel compelled to make the rest of the room better, too.
But it was more than that. I hadn’t loved my kitchen trash can for a long time, and I knew that a divorce with it was inevitable.
For one thing, it was too wide for the space, so it stuck out into the doorway a bit. Also, it had a foot pedal to open the lid, but the lid never opened very wide, so we always lifted up the lid by hand — at which point it always came off the “track” where it was attached to the pedal. And when we did use the pedal, the back of the lid always rubbed on the cabinet behind it as it opened.
If there wasn’t such a thing as no-fault divorces, I could clearly pinpoint 100% of the blame on my trash can for our unhappy relationship.
There are a lot of choices out there for trash cans —including a lot of bad ones. But I finally discovered one — for way less than $100 — that is really quite perfect: a perfect size, a perfect color and a perfect opening mechanism. It has a sensor whereby the lid opens when you put your hand near it.
The only problem with it is that when my husband walks by and gets too close to it — which is every time he walks by it — he triggers the mechanism and the lid opens. But I love my trash can and am more willing to part with the husband than the waste bin. (Just kidding, Kyle.)
You might think, “It’s only a trash can. What’s the big deal?” But it is a big deal because kitchen trash cans get used a lot, and different features make that experience better or worse.
In addition to problems such as we had with our old trash can, some lids don’t fit snugly enough to keep out odors or, worse, fruit flies. Some trash cans require special bags, which, of course, are expensive.
And appearance is also an issue. Some people keep their trash can inside a cabinet, but then there is the problem of keeping the cabinet clean when opening the door to ditch, for example, packaging for raw meat.
So considering all of my specifications and also how much it’s used, a trash can is an important purchase. Still, $100? That’s a bunch of garbage.
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.