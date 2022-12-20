The end of the year is often a time when we pause to reflect. The ending of a calendar year sparks reminiscing of all that has happened in the past 12 months. For readers, it's also often a time to look back on the books that they have enjoyed this year, and maybe even a time to give some of those favorites as holiday gifts to loved ones. At the public library, this is a good time to see what books and authors caught the most attention in our community this past year.
This year, the book that was checked out the most times was “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens. Although the book was published in 2018, it has remained popular and saw a return to the best-seller lists with the release of the film adaptation this past summer. The book combines a murder mystery with beautiful nature writing and an epic romance. Readers who liked this story also may enjoy “The Women of Pearl Island” by Polly Crosby or “Tell the Wolves I'm Home” by Carol Rifka-Brunt.
The other four books on the "Top 5" are all titles by Colleen Hoover, who saw an incredible surge in popularity this year. Only one of those four books was released as a new title in 2022, and the rest are older titles that have recently become best-sellers. Hoover has sold more than 8.6 million print books this year alone, outselling James Patterson's and John Grisham's totals for the year combined. If you haven't tried one of her books yet, keep in mind that she writes in a variety of styles, from teen-friendly romances to darker stories intended for more mature readers. Check out her website or the handout in the library for a guide on what titles may suit your interests.
The top book for teens this year was “The Inheritance Games” by Jennifer Barnes. This fast-paced mystery is packed with twists and turns. It is one of the 2022-23 novel nominees for the Golden Sower Award, which is Nebraska's Children's Choice Book Award. Students from all across the state are encouraged to read the books that are nominated and then vote for their favorite. Last year, nearly 65,000 votes were cast for the winners. Although this is a title for teens, it would appeal to many adults as well, especially those who enjoyed either of the “Knives Out” movies.
Wherever your year has taken you, and whatever the new year may hold, the Norfolk Public Library wishes you a safe and happy holiday season filled with good stories.