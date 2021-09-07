The most memorable shot I’ve ever taken

Have you ever heard of the “shot heard ’round the world” that began the American Revolution? Well recently in my own life there was such a shot fired. While it didn’t necessarily begin a war, it definitely left an impact on my life. While my years in the outdoors are far from over, they will never be quite the same again.
It was a sweltering Friday afternoon. Through my nerves, I lifted my rifle, aimed at a target 200 yards in front of me and pulled the trigger. Immediately following the blast was a burst of color. People cheered as blue smoke plumed upward indicating that my husband and I will be welcoming a son later this year.
We couldn’t be more excited for our new addition, and our family standing nearby were equally as thrilled. Now, I must add that all safety precautions were followed and no wildfires were started. However, it made for a great excuse to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.
Our journey to this point has been a long one, and we are incredibly grateful to be where we are. After struggling for many years to conceive, I began to turn to hunting as an outlet for my frustration and despair. When things were looking bleak for us in terms of expanding our family, I would look forward to fall and deer season. It gave me purpose and made me feel strong, when I so often felt weak.
I felt things were finally looking up when I began my year with a successful hunt in January. Within a few months, we received the news we’d waited so long to hear.
During my first trimester, I struggled with nausea that made fishing from the boat nearly impossible, but I toughed it out for a few trips earlier this year. Since then, household projects and preparations for the baby have overtaken our spare time. This unfortunately meant my husband and I hadn’t had many opportunities to escape to the outdoors.
Pregnancy has definitely put a question mark on my fall hunting activities. Will I brave the autumn weather in pursuit of my first buck, or will I watch from the sidelines this year? Hopefully I’ll be able to answer this in the next few weeks as I near the third trimester of this crazy ride.
Although I may miss out on my chance to hang antlers on the wall this year, I welcome this new adventure. I cannot wait to meet our new bundle of joy and begin to bring him up in the outdoor way of life.