The moment to wait for

Prom. The moment that every teenage girl looks forward to since the first day of the school year. I’m not sure if guys have the same anticipation for prom as the average girl, but for most people at my high school, prom is pretty much the most exciting day of the entire school year, right behind the last day, of course.
At my school, only juniors and seniors are allowed to go to prom, as well as a few select sophomores who are chosen to serve the meal. As a perk to being a prom server, you also get to attend the dance, but you aren’t allowed to go to post-prom. As a sophomore last year, I was chosen to be a prom server, so I had the privilege of going to prom. This year just seems a bit different though. The older I get, the more I look forward to activities, like school dances, because I know that in a few short years, I will be in college, and won’t be able to do these kinds of things again.
Personally, I think getting ready for prom is almost as exciting as the dance itself. You have an excuse to get all dressed up with your friends and just make memories that you can tell your kids 20 years from now. The fun doesn’t end after the dance though.
After prom gets over, students get to go to post-prom. I have never been to post-prom before, but from what I’ve heard from upperclassmen, it isn’t something to miss. Post-prom is hosted by the junior and senior class parents who get a hypnotist and arrange other activities for the students throughout the night. You can also win prizes at post-prom, like gift cards, money, and even TVs.