The legend of the Whealymen

Bottom of the ninth, bases loaded, two outs. Norfolk led Omaha Alex 2-0 on a muggy August night at Ralston's Orval Smith Field.
The 1972 Class A state Midget American Legion championship was on the line and the south Omaha boys were threatening with the tying run on second and winning run on first.
Slow start
The season didn't start out well for the 1972 Norfolk Midgets and coach Gene Whealy was not happy.
Steve Farlee recalled they'd lost a couple of games they should have won. "And that night after the game, Gene said, 'You'd better show up tomorrow and you'd better bring a sack lunch,' because it was going to be a long practice."
Ted Hall said, about eight games into the season, the team had a “ 'Let's talk about this and get our heads right' discussion."
Sherm Terry thought a turning point came about a third of the way through the season, just before a game against archrival Columbus. "Coach Whealy talked with us and he really challenged us to work hard and to support each other.
"I don't remember exactly what it was about that talk, but we came out of that dugout fired up and we shut out Columbus. Hall pitched a tremendous game and, after that, we won most of our games."
Whealymen
The Norfolk players loved their coach and took on his personality. Legendary Daily News sports editor Denny Fuehrer noticed, and on several occasions dubbed the 1972 Norfolk Midgets the Whealymen.
"Most of the guys would have run through a brick wall for him," Farlee said of Whealy.
Whealy was both a track and football coach at Norfolk High, but he had a baseball pedigree as well. "We didn't know it at the time," Hall said, "but he had played on a championship team in South Dakota when he was that age.
"That was kind of a shocker, because he didn't talk about himself and we had no idea he had that kind of experience."
Another player on the team, Rick Benish, said Whealy was a great leader. "Gene just let us play, didn't overmanage. We just loved playing for both him and (assistant coach) Ron Bruning.
“They were great coaches because they knew how to work hard and have fun. Those were a couple of the things we learned a lot from those two guys."
Whealy was tough and led by example. "We were in the old batting cage behind where the football press box sits," Farlee said. "Before the games, Gene always threw batting practice and Doug Calhoun was batting.
"I was in there shagging for him and Calhoun hit a rocket off one of the sides. It glanced off and it caught Gene right in the mouth. I was afraid he lost teeth. He stood up and there was blood everywhere.
"He said, 'Here, just hold on a minute,' and he went and got a towel, held it on his mouth for five minutes and finished pitching batting practice and coached the whole game."
"We practiced almost every day if we weren't playing," Hall remembered. "Then we'd come in on Saturday morning and have hitting practice for a couple of hours. So, we were pretty diligent about trying to get better." As the season wore on, the hard work paid dividends.
As August rolled around, the Norfolk Midgets had a record of 18 wins and 7 losses and scheduled to open postseason play in the Area A5 tournament in York.
Area tournament
Midget division teams had no room for error in 1972. Postseason tournaments were single-elimination. One loss and your season was over.
Norfolk opened with a 9-3 quarterfinal victory over Fairbury and then faced a tough semifinal matchup with Fremont.
"Fremont had a terrific team," Terry said, "and we were down 3-1 going to the bottom of the seventh (and final) inning."
Mike Palecek singled and Calhoun walked, putting the tying run on first and bringing the winning run to the plate in the person of Terry — who doubled and drove in both runs, including Calhoun all the way from first.
With the game tied, Terry stood at second with nobody out.
Mike Test was awarded first base on account of catcher's interference before Steve Liberg laid down a bunt, which the pitcher fielded and threw to third in an attempt to get the lead runner, Terry. But it was not in time and everybody was safe.
"I didn't slide at third and I thought Whealy was going to kill me," Terry recalled with a laugh almost a half-century later. "I was safe, but I decided to go in standing up; didn't want to get my pants dirty or something."
With still nobody out, Craig Fundum sent a flyball to deep center with plenty of distance for Terry to tag and score the winning run.
"One of the funnest moments of my life was getting mobbed at home plate by my teammates," Terry said.
The semifinal win earned Norfolk the right to play Columbus the following night for the area championship.
After six innings, the two sides were knotted at 1. Test and Steve Liberg opened the seventh by both drawing walks and then a wild pitch moved both up 90 feet.
Pitcher Lynn Hansen then helped his own cause by laying down a perfect suicide squeeze bunt to score Test and give Norfolk the lead. Another wild pitch scored Liberg with an insurance run.
Hansen then finished off a two-hitter in the bottom of the frame to send Norfolk to the state tournament in Ralston.
State tournament
The state tourney was scheduled for three consecutive days, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-13, 1972.
Norfolk drew a first-round matchup with pre-tournament favorite North Platte. "As we were riding down to the game, there was a big article in the World-Herald that North Platte would win it and talking about their players. And that was a motivational speech," Terry said. "So, we all passed the newspaper around."
North Platte's starting pitcher, Steve Gullion, was left-handed.
"I wasn't playing, but coach Whealy wanted me to coach first base, which I gladly did," Farlee said. "It was early in the game and we had two guys picked off by this guy. I mean, it wasn't even close."
Farlee said when he got back to the dugout, Whealy asked him if he was sleeping over there. "I said, 'Coach, I've never seen anything like that.' It was one of the best pickoff moves by a left-hander I'd ever seen and, obviously, some of our players had never seen anything like it, either."
Gullion helped himself at the plate, driving in two runs in the top of the third to put the Platters on the board. Norfolk answered in the bottom of the fourth. Liberg singled to drive in Palecek and Fundum drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it at 2.
Gullion and Norfolk's pitcher, Hall, then put zeroes on the board until the bottom of the 10th. Benish opened the frame with a single. Hansen laid down a bunt, but Gullion's throw to second was high and everybody was safe.
Benish picked up the story from there. "I was on second base as the winning run and I thought I saw a steal sign. So, I thought, '(Coach Whealy) has confidence in me so I have confidence in myself,' and I stole third.
"And when I got to third, I remember coach Whealy kind of looked at me and like, 'You kinda did that on your own. That's pretty risky, right?' So sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, right?"
Soon after, Palecek hit a flyball to deep center. Benish tagged and easily scored the winning run to send the Norfolkans into the semifinals.
Hall was brilliant, pitching all 10 innings and holding North Platte to two hits. In fact, the diminutive Norfolk ace retired 19 in a row at one point. A walk in the ninth accounted for North Platte's only base runner from the third inning on.
The 10 innings pitched would prove to be an issue.
The semifinal was a matchup with a Lincoln Gateway, which was made up of players from Lincoln East, a fairly new high school at the time that opened in 1967.
Once again, Norfolk had to come from behind. Trailing 4-1 after three innings, the Madison County boys scored three in the fourth to tie it and two more in the sixth for a 6-4 victory. Hansen threw a complete game, giving up eight hits.
The win propelled Norfolk into the championship game against Omaha Alex, made up of players from Omaha South who had lost just one game all year.
The south Omaha side exuded confidence in its new double-knit uniforms that were all the rage in the early 1970s, made popular by the Oakland A's.
"We had our old wool uniforms and they literally were laughing at us during warmups," Test said.
Hall recalled that Palecek, the catcher, had to safety-pin his jersey closed. "The zipper broke on it, and we couldn't get it repaired. We looked like a bunch of rag-tags out there," he said.
Benish said the N’s on the players' ball caps were hand-sewn on. "I'm pretty sure some of our moms got together and cut out 18 white Ns out of a sheet and sewed them on. It wasn't from a baseball cap store where you order caps with N’s on them."
Legion baseball tournament rules at the time allowed pitchers to work 12 innings in a three-day period. Hall had gone 10 innings in the opener against North Platte while Hansen had thrown seven in the semifinal win over Gateway.
So, Whealy chose to start Hall, who would work his allotted two innings before handing off to Hansen for the third through seventh.
It proved to be a great strategy. The two combined to shut out the Omahans for seven innings, giving up just three hits. Only problem was, Norfolk hadn't scored either.
With Hall and Hansen ineligible to pitch anymore, Whealy turned to his right fielder, Terry.
"I had pitched a lot of B-league games and I threw a lot of batting practice," Terry recalled. "So I was always pitching but certainly not in any big games."
But with the pressure on, Terry climbed the hill for the biggest game of his life and struck out the first two Omahans he faced before giving up a double.
With the winning run on second, Terry got the next hitter pop out to short and the state-championship game was still scoreless after eight.
Hall opened the top of the ninth by drawing a base on balls. Palecek put down a perfect sacrifice bunt to send him to second. Then Calhoun stepped to the plate.
Calhoun had batted better than .500 throughout the season. "So, when he came to the plate for the fourth time Sunday night, without a hit in the game," Fuehrer wrote in the Daily News story about the game, "he was long overdue."
Test said Calhoun's father ran ABC Bowl (now home to Gillette Printing). "They had a hitting cage in the back of the bowling alley. He was always constantly in there hitting."
The hours of batting practice paid off. Calhoun got hold of the Omaha pitcher's fastball and scorched what Test called a "no-doubter" over the left-field wall to put Norfolk in front.
"I'll never forget the look on his face as he came down to first base," Farlee said. "We slapped hands and he was kind of chuckling. I mean, he just obliterated the pitch. It was one of those you knew it was gone when he hit it."
Norfolk led 2-0 after 81/2 innings and needed just three outs to win the state championship.
Terry returned to the mound and retired the first two hitters he faced, one on a groundball and the other, a strikeout.
But a walk, a broken-bat single — aluminum bats were still a few years away — and another walk had loaded the bases.
With the tying run on second and winning run on first, a south Omaha hitter named John Babic worked the count to 3 and 2.
"It was just the scenario you think of when you're throwing a ball off the garage at home," Terry said. "You're playing fantasy baseball in your head.
"In batting practice, I would mess with the guys and I would always throw this lob changeup and nine times out of 10, they would swing themselves into the ground and be way out in front of it.
“So 3 balls and 2 strikes, I decided to try that. The pitch wouldn't have broken glass, and it probably wasn't even a strike."
Benish, who was playing third base, saw the pitch and couldn't believe his eyes. "The batter saw something coming so slow that if he got a hold of it, he was going to win the game for them," he said.
"But he was out in front of that pitch like nobody's business. He couldn't hold back and we won the game. We jumped all over each other and that was one of those moments you remember forever."
State champions
When the team returned to Norfolk, Test said they were treated like celebrities. "The Rotary Club had us for a meal. The Sertoma Club, Elks Club, VFW, Legion, we had a couple of banquets. It was really just a fun time," he said.
Members of the 1972 state championship team remain close, and most gathered at Benish's home near Minneapolis in 2012 to celebrate the 40th anniversary, reminiscing over a barbecue and in a suite during a Twins game.
Coach Whealy made it to Minnesota for the reunion but died in February 2016 at the age of 73.
Most of the 1972 state championship team was at his memorial service in Norfolk. "We were just like family," Terry said. "Mrs. Whealy had her kids and grandkids in for prayer before the service and she had the whole team come in and meet with the family and pray. You know, it doesn't get much more special than that."
Benish said members of the team remain close to this day. "That friendship we got in '72 and when we were growing up. That's a bond this group of 10, 11, 12 guys that we'll always have. We text each other when we see something. We're all on each other's phones and it's like we see each other three or four times a year because we always connect.
“Sometimes it's Cornhusker football and sometimes it's a baseball play and we talk about 'Did you see that?' and sometimes those texts go two messages and sometimes they go on for two or three days.
“But they're friendships forever. We might have been friends forever without this thing happening in '72, but that helped us solidify our friendships, that's for sure.”
Postscript
Mike Test lives in Norfolk and is retired after working for Bridgestone Firestone for 34 years. He is a retired football and basketball official but continues to umpire high school and American Legion baseball games.
Rick Benish is the head of finance for a real estate management company in the Twin Cities.
Ted Hall lives in Omaha and works for the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance as a trust examiner specialist.
Steve Farlee is a sales representative for Flood Communications and is a 45-year veteran high school and college basketball official and retired high school and college football official and baseball umpire. He’s been inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame and Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.
Sherm Terry is an Army veteran and is a retired scientific support specialist. He recently earned his teaching credential and works as a special education teacher.