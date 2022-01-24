Labor shortages have been a problem that many of us here in Nebraska and indeed across the rest of America have had to deal with over the past year. This is the result of many factors, both structural as well as policy choices. This author wishes to address these at length and offer possible solutions.
Policy choices by the government have served to make this issue worse. In the early days of the pandemic, the government provided overly generous unemployment benefits, essentially paying people significant amounts of money to be idle — which essentially encouraged Americans to either not reenter the workforce or reenter the workforce at a slower rate than they otherwise would have. Fortunately for the Nebraska economy, Gov. Pete Ricketts elected to terminate that policy before the federal government was set to phase it out, ensuring that labor shortage problems created by that policy in our state wouldn’t be as troublesome as in the country at large.
Additionally, demographic reasons explain part of the problem, as this is due to the fact that the baby boomers, the largest generation of Americans who were born after the second World War, are currently entering mass retirement. This means that even in the absence of the pandemic, or bad public policy, labor shortages of some kind would be showing up. There are many possible solutions to these problems. For food service and retail, more teenagers can work to fill these positions, and this is already happening and will to some extent ease labor shortages if more parents encourage teenagers to join the workforce.
Finally, companies can increase their use of automation to solve labor shortages in situations where the former employees are baby boomers who have retired. To accelerate automation and thereby reduce the effects of the great labor shortage, the government can increase expenditures on basic research and development of robotic technologies and give tax credits to companies to automate jobs in their career fields and/or in geographic areas where labor shortages are unusually pronounced.