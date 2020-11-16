The importance of hunter safety

An incident occurred earlier this year involving a young boy while pheasant hunting. According to the article “9-year old Seward boy dies in hunting accident,” by the newspaper Omaha World Herald, Mathew Holte of Seward took his son pheasant hunting the Oct. 25. His son, Gunnar Holte, had been with him hunting and around 7:40 a.m., when Mathew heard a gunshot. Gunnar had been reloading his shotgun, when he somehow accidentally fired it into his head, killing him. It was a tragic accident. Why am I informing you about this, you ask? There is one big reason: this could happen to you.
It’s almost hunting season, and with an increase of gun usage comes an increase of accidents related to firearms. Of course, everyone thinks the same thing: That won’t happen to me. Unfortunately, it happens quite often in a year. In their article about hunting accidents, accident.laws.com states that “According to information released by the International Hunter Education Association, the U.S. and Canada combined see around 1,000 hunting accidents, specifically involving shooting injuries, on an annual basis. Moreover, close to 10% of these hunting accidents end in death.”
This is the reason I feel the need to share hunter safety. While these may be things you already know, it is always good to be careful, and review the rules. The Omaha World Herald also mentions the Game and Parks Guide in their article “9-year-old Seward boy dies in hunting accident,” they state that “The agency said it urges all those going afield for an upland bird hunt to remember the basics of hunting safety, including: treat every firearm as if it is loaded; keep your firearm on safety and your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot; and never point a firearm at anything you do not intend to shoot.”
Another helpful website with good rules to follow while hunting is nrafamily.org. The website informs you on how to safely load and unload a gun, how to safely carry a gun, how to cross a fence or obstacle with a gun by yourself or with someone else how to safely go up and down, how to be safe while being aware of zones of fire, how to do other things with helpful guidelines that relate to something else besides firearm safety.
For loading and unloading, nrafamily.org says to do it in an open area, with the muzzle pointing away from anyone. Unload if you have to clear an obstacle and have your safety on until you are ready to shoot. Always be aware of where your muzzle is pointing. For a safe way to carry, nrafamily.org says “If someone is ahead of you, or behind you, you’ll need to use judgment to determine if you should carry your firearm on your shoulder on a sling, in a cradle or two-hand carry position across your chest, or with the firearm pointed directly ahead while held on your arm near the elbow in an elbow (or side) carry position.” Once again, be aware of where the muzzle is pointing. For crossing an obstacle with others, nrafamily.org recommends that you unload your firearm and then pass it to someone else once they clear the obstacle before clearing it yourself.
If you are by yourself, unload the firearm, point it away from you, and put it in a safe position to allow you to cross. Do not put the muzzle of the gun face down on the ground, because it could clog up the gun. For a safe way to carry a firearm while going up or down, nrafamily.org states that “First, unload your firearm, then tie a strong piece of rope onto the grip. Now gently lay the firearm on the ground. Tie the other end of the rope to your waist so it does not become entangled in your feet. Carefully climb up, secure your safety harness, then pull the firearm up. Once you have the firearm securely in hand, re-load the cartridges or shotshells, and begin hunting. Going down is the reverse, after you unload. As your lowered firearm nears the ground, slowly let it touch the ground and lower it until it is lying flat on the ground before climbing down.” Lastly, for safe zones. Nrafamily.org informs the reader that these safe zones must be discussed and talked about with other people who are with you hunting. Once again, keep track of your muzzle and don’t fire if anyone is in possible range, even if it is a dog. Remember to wear hunter orange, so other hunters can easily spot you and be sure to not fire in your zone by accident.
Now that you have reviewed or learned hunter safety rules, please be sure to think of them and use them while you hunt. The rules, while some seem obvious or not that important, are there to help you and others be safe. When you go hunting, be sure to be safe, to be responsible, and to have fun! With your mind fresh of the rules, go on and get something big for me! Good luck hunting.