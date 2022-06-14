The importance of good characters

A friend of mine recently told me that, although he’s not usually a fan of science fiction and he doesn’t typically like scary stories, he is somehow fascinated by the Netflix series “Stranger Things.” We started talking about why this was and, as we discussed it, the characters from the show kept coming up in the conversation. It seems that the characters keep him coming back to the show, even though it isn’t something he would normally watch. Whether on the screen or in print, well-developed characters are often a big part of enjoying a story.
Character development is defined as how a character grows and changes through the course of a story. A well-developed character should have personality, depth and motivations for their actions. The audience may not always understand why a character acts a certain way in a situation at the time, but the motivation should become clear before the story’s end.
In Fredrik Backman’s most recent novel, “Anxious People,” the characters are in turns tragic, thoughtful and hilarious. Only one character exactly matches first impressions that were made. Everyone else is much more complicated than you are initially led to believe they are. Some of their behavior is baffling at first but, as the story unfolds, the reader understands what is driving their sometimes-silly antics. The fast-paced and funny plot about a bank robbery gone awry is enjoyable as well, but it is the lovable characters who keep the reader turning pages.
Another story with great characters is “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi. While much more serious in tone, it is also an example of a character-driven novel. This novel follows the main character, Gifty, through her childhood and into her 20s. What starts as a happy family, newly arrived in America from Ghana, turns mournful as Gifty’s brother becomes an addict, her father goes back to Ghana and her mother struggles with depression. However, Gifty is bright and determined to find understanding for her family’s struggles in science. She also tries to come to terms with her faith as her beliefs stray farther and farther from her mother’s devotion to the church. The characters are sympathetic, yet flawed, and many readers will feel relatable emotions even though their situations may be quite different.
Well-developed characters are nearly always presented with a challenge they must overcome. How they react to that challenge and the choices they make change them. They are different at the end of the story than they were at the beginning, just as we are different today than when we were younger. Good characters can move us to laugh and cry because we can see ourselves and our loved ones in their struggles and in their triumphs. Great characters help us understand ourselves and each other better, and they turn a good story into a remarkable experience.