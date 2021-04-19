The importance of extracurricular activities

I am an extremely involved student in my school. I juggle sports and various other extracurricular activities on top of my school work, which I’m currently taking three college classes instead of normal high school classes. I’ve been very involved ever since I started high school, so I’m accustomed to the stress and time it takes to balance all of my activities.

I’m involved in FCCLA, FBLA, youth advisory committee, journalism, yearbook, quiz bowl, National Honor Society, play production, and this 20 Below Column. I also compete in volleyball and basketball, which make for extremely busy times of year, but now that they’ve wound down, I have much more time. Since my time isn’t occupied by sports, I’ve begun a job hunt for this summer and potentially after school. Until I find a job, I will continue to work out and do homework after school.

Participating in extracurricular activities is not only a great way to get involved in school, but it also helps develop skills for life. I would not be the person I am today without being involved in all the activities I was. I became a leader and a great communicator because of my involvement, and also made some really great friends. I strongly encourage everyone to get involved in extracurricular activities. There is a club or sport for everyone’s interests. It pays off in the long run and all the time spent in meetings and practices is so worth it.

