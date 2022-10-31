The impact of consumer news

Consumer news is essential to the well-being of our country. One news article could shape citizens’ perceptions of our nation. Therefore, news can change the course of history. With this in mind, how can news outlets and journalists cater to a new generation of consumers? Looking toward podcasts and social media platforms is a great place to start. Moreover, the momentum and engagement teens display in politics should be encouraged. Young writers should be urged to embark on a career in journalism. One can understand the immense impact of consumer news by examining its effects on a younger audience.
News companies should focus on producing content in the form of podcasts and social media posts. At my high school, many students consume news through social media and podcasts. However, some of these posts contain misinformation. If reliable newspapers were to post their articles online, more teens would have easy access to this credible information. Not only will this help increase awareness, but it also will keep readers interested. Bite-size articles are more digestible for young readers and are an easy way to introduce them to journalism. Also, these condensed articles are more efficient compared to spending hours watching the news on television. The reality is, teens are busier than ever, with many taking on multiple extracurriculars and jobs on top of school work and family responsibilities. Simply put, teens would benefit from accessible news on social media. For this reason, news organizations should produce more podcasts and social media posts of their articles.
As seen in 2020, the virtual world can greatly impact social issues. Teens went from bustling schedules to free time at home spent scrolling online. This change encouraged many young people to become interested in politics. By connecting with friends online, many teens could advocate for issues virtually and even raise money for charities important to them. Moving away from 2020, this trend is still prevalent. Many students have been adamant about getting involved in local, state and national politics. Increased involvement from a younger generation will greatly benefit the future of America. News outlets should seize this opportunity and further encourage participation in journalism.
The labeling of news outlets as “fake news” has had a great impact on the field of journalism. Although misinformation is a reality in today’s world, many news companies and journalists pride themselves on delivering accurate content. Younger generations should not be dissuaded from careers in journalism. The training of accountable, moral writers is exactly what our world needs, so this career path should be encouraged.
The United States is tremendously shaped by news outlets. This is especially true for younger generations who are looking for accessible means of digesting news content. Utilizing podcasts and social media posts will build off teenagers' enthusiasm for social issues. Involvement in politics and activism should be regarded as healthy aspects of teen citizenship. Young writers should be urged to pursue a career in journalism. All in all, the humongous impact of consumer news can be seen in its impact on younger generations.