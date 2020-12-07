So far, our pets are making out better than we (the humans in this household) are this holiday season.
Beginning Dec. 1, our two dogs and two cats have each enjoyed treats every day from Advent calendars.
Our daughter, Emily, who lives in another state, found the pet Advent calendars at a grocery store chain and decided to send holiday greetings to her loved ones back home.
She sent one Advent calendar for cats Tiberius (Tiber for short) and Jesse to share and one Advent calendar for dogs Cody and Zeke to share.
The cat calendar has a package of five salmon-and-dried-seaweed-flavored treats each day — supposedly with four different shapes (including stars and hearts like marshmallows from a certain cereal), although so far there has been only one shape. The dog calendar has a package of one or two salmon-and-sweet-potato-flavored treats (the dogs are a little disgruntled on the one-treat-a-day days); the calendar doesn’t specify the total number of different shapes, but so far there have been three varieties.
Advent calendars were designed as a way to build up excitement to the Main Event of the holiday season. Technically, they count the days of Advent until Christmas.
However, Advent begins four Sundays before Christmas and runs through the day before Christmas, which means that Advent often begins in November, as is true this year (Advent began on Nov. 29). Advent calendars, though, generally begin Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 24 as a way of standardizing a nonstandard event for purposes of ease and efficiency in creating the calendars.
This is true of the Advent calendars that Emily sent to our dogs and cats — that is, they began on Dec. 1. Our dogs and cats don’t know any better — and we (the humans in this household) don’t plan on telling them — so they haven’t yet complained that their calendars are missing two days of treats.
Emily mentioned that the grocery store also sold Advent calendars for people — and that the calendars for two-legged critters were considerably cheaper (about five times less) than the ones for four-legged critters — but apparently we (the humans in this household) don’t rate quite as highly as the pets.
Still, I’ll forgive my daughter because, after all, it’s the holiday season — and also I’m grateful for the calendars because they are the only holiday decoration in our house so far.
Decorating often takes a back seat to … well, almost everything around here. It’s not that I don’t like or appreciate a house trimmed with wreaths and garlands and lights. I do. I love seeing it all.
But that’s different from doing it all. I don’t love that so much.
Part of it has been a lack of organization in my holiday-decoration storage boxes. I did address the chaos this year but obviously not very well because my pumpkins and turkeys are still adorning the house, leaving no room for Santas and snowmen.
The Advent calendars, though, are somewhat inspiring; and although I am not yet decorating, I am thinking about decorating, which is one step closer than I was before the calendars arrived.
It’s especially difficult to get motivated to decorate the house this year when no one will see it. Well, we (the humans in this household) and the pets will see it. The pets, though, don’t care, as long as they have their Advent calendars.
Obviously, the holidays are going to the dogs (and cats).
Readers may contact Sybrant at svsybrant@gmail.com or 45092 859th Road, Bassett, NE 68714.