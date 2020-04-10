The hands-off approach

Public speaking and death have often been cited as top fears of people. Heights, spiders, snakes, flying—all of these frequently appear on lists of major trepidations.
None of these are surprising. All can be a bit disconcerting, at the least.
But there is one fear that I never seen mentioned on the top-fears lists, and that surprises me. It is the fear of shaking hands with other people.
I’m not talking about the fear of shaking hands due to the risk of germs. That fear has a name —mysophobia — and while not necessarily a top fear, it has been a fear of some people long before the pandemic-induced fear of shaking hands in our socially distanced world.
Rather, I’m talking about the pre-coronavirus-world fear of shaking hands when meeting someone due to the kind of impression that you’ll make.
I tried to find online a name for this kind of fear but was unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the fear does exist.
It has certainly existed for me for as long as I can remember. It’s not a debilitating fear by any means, but it is a definite anxiety.
I was taught that a handshake is one of the first impressions that you will give people upon meeting them. A firm handshake expresses confidence and strength and will garner respect from others; a weak handshake denotes lack of self-assurance and vapidness and will garner dismissal from others.
I was taught that one way for a woman to show her worth in a world where men generally owned the firm handshake was to have a firm handshake herself. Yes, this dates me, but that was the way of the world back then.
When I was a child, I took pride in trying out a firm handshake and hearing approving comments. As I got older and my handshake was necessary at college and job interviews, I fretted about perfecting the handshake — how firm it was, how long it was held (hang in there), whether it was accompanied by looking someone straight in the eyes (yes, definitely do this).
If you think I’m making too much of this, look online. You’ll find sites that talk about the importance of handshakes and even how-to guides for developing an impressive handshake.
However, those of you who, like me, experience some jitters when going in for that first handshake can take some comfort in our changing world. Even before COVID-19 reared its ugly spike proteins, our global society and changing work environment have led to fewer handshakes: The virtual meeting has been gradually replacing the handshake as the initial meet and greet in some instances.
Although it might not seem like it right now, our world will return, at least mostly, to normal someday. However, the handshake as we’ve known it might be, at least mostly, gone forever. On April 7 of this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Wall Street Journal podcast, “I don’t think we ever should ever shake hands again, to be honest with you,” not only to prevent coronavirus but also to prevent influenza.
So, perhaps the handshake — once we’re allowed to get close enough to touch each other again — will not even be a thing. Perhaps the elbow bump will take its place.
That will bring its own set of anxieties. How do you portray confidence with an elbow bump? I’d be afraid it would be like some of my less-than-successful high fives—I might miss the bump entirely.
Hmmm. Maybe a handshake isn’t that bad after all. What do you think? Show of hands, please.
