Green was on the menu on Tuesday. I know, I know: Thursday was St. Patrick’s Day. But we had company for dinner on Tuesday, and having a little fun with food is a little more fun with a crowd than with just “Ma and Pa” (meaning “us”).
I have no Irish in me whatsoever, but coloring our world green for a day has always seemed like an amusing and harmless endeavor.
My husband would argue that it might not be so harmless (which is why the crowd effect is a little more satisfying in terms of serving green foods).
I admit that I am a not-so-closet food colorer. Sugar cookies are just prettier with blue or pink sugar granules than with plain white granules. Frosted sugar cookies are more enticing with yellow or orange icing than with plain white icing. Valentine’s Day is a great time to spice up pancakes with red food coloring. In fact, all holidays, birthdays and for-no-particular-reason days are better with foods in rainbow hues.
When our kids were little, I found some ice cream cones in vibrant shades of green and red and brought them home. The kids were delighted, of course. The next day, though, I was a little alarmed: Not to be indelicate, but the kids’ bathroom “activities” evidenced some unusual color.
It was my husband who pointed out the connection between that and the colored ice cream cones they had eaten the day before. And he used that incident to expound on the potential dangers of food coloring.
I did toss those ice cream cones, but I didn’t go cold turkey on the food coloring. I just don’t believe that FDA-approved food coloring is a danger. I have read several articles in which commentators speculate about the safety of food coloring, but, well, commentators speculate about the safety of virtually everything.
I don’t necessarily believe that something is safe just because the government tells me it is so — in fact, sadly, the fact that the government is a proponent of something is often a mark against that something for me nowadays — but I have decided that I don’t want to live in fear of everything. I believe in caution with reason.
Food coloring in moderation seems reasonably cautious — and cautiously reasonable.
So, on Tuesday we had homemade green rolls with green honey butter. My husband made his usual St. Patrick’s Day comment that we were having moldy bread, but that didn’t deter our company, who seemed delighted with the nod to the gnomes.
I did leave my mashed potatoes au naturel, and I also chose to serve green beans — green, but naturally green.
In fact, for those of you who eschew food coloring, there is no reason to give the red light to green on St. Patrick’s Day: There are plenty of fresh vegetables and even fruits (green apples, green grapes, kiwis, avocados and limes) that would make the day verdant.
This kind of “going green” isn’t the admirable environmental goal that is so trendy nowadays, but it’s still a great way to make a day extra special.
Kermit the Frog bemoans that “it’s not easy being green.” In fact, though, it is easy. Whether natural or artificial, making St. Patrick’s Day festive is something that you can pull off with flying colors.
