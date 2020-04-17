It wasn’t love at first sight, but that’s only to be expected.
After all, romantic love usually doesn’t happen in early grade school, and first sight for Rhonda and Randy Cadwallader of Stanton, happened when she was in first grade and he was in third grade.
But love eventually did happen; and in October, just over 52 years after they first saw each other, they will celebrate their 38th anniversary.
Back in 1968, Rhonda Anderson was a first grader living in Newport. Randy Cadwallader was a third grader whose family had moved to a house in the country east of town.
The pair first met at the Newport grade school. “I remember seeing her on the playground” on the first day of school, said Randy, but it was just one grade school kid noticing another grade school kid back then. They were, after all, just 5 and 8.
When Randy was in fifth grade, his life intertwined with Rhonda’s life more because his family moved to town, catty-corner from Rhonda’s family.
Still, at that time, “he was just a neighbor kid,” said Rhonda. They were friends, but Rhonda hung out with her girlfriends, and Randy said that liking Rhonda in a romantic way “never come to my mind at that time” because he wasn’t interested in girls just yet.
Then, when Rhonda was in fifth or sixth grade, “It was like, ‘Ohhh,’ ” she said, explaining how she suddenly noticed that Randy was more interesting than she had originally thought. The feeling was mutual.
Their first “dates” were church outings: there were “a lot of Sundays going to church with her before we really went out,” said Randy.
Where they went on their actual first date is not something that Randy recalls. “I’m not one that really remembers all that kind of stuff,” he said. (“That’s why I get in trouble a lot,” he laughed.)
At about this time, they began a nighttime ritual that continued until they left their childhood homes: Randy “lived cattywampus from us (and our) bedroom windows faced each,” said Rhonda, “so every night we blinked lights on and off to say goodnight.”
By Rhonda’s sophomore or junior year, she said, she had a promise ring from him. The marriage proposal, said Randy, was less an official proposal and more of a joint decision to get married after having discussed it many times over the years.
Four kids and three grandkids later, the pair are still just as in sync with each other.
In fact, when asked about pet peeves they have about each other, they had trouble thinking of any. Rhonda finally remembered that Randy doesn’t always throw away his trash, such as the packaging when he eats the last cookie. Randy finally came up with the fact that Rhonda always has something for him to do around the house. (Maybe throwing away his cookie wrappers?)
It was lots easier for them to think of the things they love most about each other. Rhonda: “His big heart.” Randy: “Her honesty and just her overall nature.”
They also both love “just doing things together,” said Rhonda, including attending church, camping, playing games, and spending time with family.
According to Rhonda, Randy’s mother once said, “If your marriage doesn’t work, it’s because you know each other too well.”
But that is precisely what they see as the best/easiest part of their marriage.
“We know everything about each other,” said Rhonda.
“You know each other good enough (that you) know what the other will say or do,” said Randy. And the other person “know[s] what you want.”
