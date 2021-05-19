Anne Herbert famously said, “Libraries will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no libraries.”
Back in the 1990s when the internet and e-books were becoming widely available, there were dire predictions regarding the future of public libraries. Many said libraries were unnecessary because all of the information a person needed could be found on the internet and that e-books would take the place of books on library shelves. However, history has shown that those predictions were way off base. It turns out that not everything can easily be found on the internet and not all books are made available in digital format. The majority of people preferred to hold and read an actual book. Yes, to this day, most people still prefer a “real” book.
Those who predicted that libraries would be unnecessary simply did not understand the value of libraries. Libraries are so much more than books. They are also:
— Community builders: Libraries are community hubs that not only connect people to information, they also connect people to people. They offer public meeting spaces and programs that bring people together.
— Access providers: Libraries level the playing field. They are democratic institutions, serving people of every age, income level, race, religion or physical ability. They provide a full range of information resources needed to live, learn, work and thrive in today’s world.
— Literacy promoters: Libraries are committed to helping children and adults develop the skills they need to survive and succeed in a global information society, namely the ability to read and use computers. They also offer book clubs for all ages, early literacy programs, summer reading programs, reader’s advisory and basic computer and technology classes.
— Rights protectors: Libraries are advocates for your right to read and your right to reader privacy. They promote free and full access to information as a fundamental American right. Protecting intellectual freedom is a foundation of all libraries.
— Innovators: Libraries are places for community engagement and a platform for curious minds to come together. The ways in which people are using libraries are changing as fast as technology is changing. Libraries are increasingly becoming a place for creation and collaboration.
— Makerspace providers: Libraries of all types have begun to create space and activities that center around creativity. From 3D printers to knitting groups, libraries facilitate the sharing of personal knowledge and learning by doing.
— Digital media providers: 21st century libraries are about much more than books. They work diligently to provide all ages with rich and up-to-date collections of CDs, DVDs, video games and other electronic and online resources.
More than a quarter of a century after the dire predictions, public libraries are alive and well. In fact, they are thriving and their future looks bright. At the heart and soul of every library are dedicated and knowledgeable librarians who quickly adapt to the times and new technology. As author Neil Gaiman says, “Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.”