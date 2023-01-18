While many are focusing on starting good habits with their New Year's resolutions, the library is encouraging people to start off their year with a reading challenge. Many literacy and publishing groups issue reading challenges each new year with a variety of goals. Some challenges are meant to be motivating and encourage people to spend more time reading. Some are meant to increase knowledge in a particular area, and others are just for fun. The library's challenge is to read 10 books in different assigned categories and genres over the course of 12 weeks. The goal for this challenge is to get readers to go outside their normal reading "comfort zones" in the hopes of finding something new they really enjoy.
The categories include a book that takes place in Nebraska, a classic you have always wanted to read and a novel set during the summer. For these three categories, there are many titles to choose from, and readers may choose any book that they think fits the category well.
Some of the categories will be more of a stretch for some readers to accomplish. For example, one challenge is to read a travel or food memoir. If this is not a reader's regular fare, it may be difficult to find something that sounds appealing. The library has several suggested reading lists that can help provide recommendations. In this category, one could read actor Stanley Tucci's 2021 memoir of his life in and out of the kitchen, “Taste: My Life Through Food.” Another option would be Rinker Buck's “The Oregon Trail: A New American Journey,” in which he retraces the path of the Oregon Trail in a covered wagon and shares the significance of the trail to our country's history.
The challenge that likely will be the biggest stretch for many readers is to read a graphic novel, in which the graphics, or visual illustrations, are a primary means to communicate emotion and the intentions of the characters. Readers must read not only the text, but examine the pictures to get the full meaning of what is happening. It causes one to process the story in a different but meaningful way. Graphic novels are not just full of superheroes but can be memoirs, historical fiction or any genre of story, whether fiction or nonfiction. A classic graphic novel to try is “Maus” by Art Spiegelman, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992. This story within a story is a fictionalized account of the author's relationship with his father and his father's experiences during the Holocaust. Several classic works have been adapted to the graphic novel format, including “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley and “Dune” by Frank Herbert.
I am often surprised by books that, because of their genre or subject, I assume I won't enjoy. However, by participating in book clubs and reading challenges that push me to read things I wouldn't normally read, I have found some of my favorite titles. Anyone interested in trying the library's Winter Reading Challenge may find information in the library or on our website at www.norfolkne.gov/library.