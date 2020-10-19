As election season draws near, Americans are getting angsty and restless as the decision between Trump or Biden as president rests in their hands. Like one would expect, media platforms have blown up with updates as well as opinions the more the days have passed. Just recently the first presidential debate of 2020 was held, presenting topics before the two candidates. One subject discussed was how each presidential candidate would deal with the pandemic before them. Trump wants to keep America open, while Biden wants to close things down.
First of all, its very hard to be firm on one or the other with an unseeable virus, not knowing how long it will stay or how severe it will turn out to be for the vast population. If I where in their shoes, I would not be firm on either one, but rather do a little bit of both. There should be more restrictions on the regions with more cases and precautions should definitely be taken anywhere to avoid more, though I don’t believe in shutting down completely. Another thing discussed was Trump’s idea of lowering the cost of drugs.
Though lowering the cost of drugs sound like a pretty good deal, there are always pros and cons to a situation. But overall, I see it as a good thing, especially with families who spend millions on their sick loved ones as well as scrounging money for food, clothes and other essentials.
Another thing I’d like to point out would be each of the candidate’s mannerisms and how they interacted with their opponent.
If I where either one of the candidates, I’d make sure to keep a calm stance as the audience may be consciously or subconsciously taking note of behavior of each during the debate. Displaying good mannerisms to the opponent and their country is just as important as how they claim they will lead America’s future, as it would give their word more power. Biden stressed the importance of the American vote, putting emphasis on the fact that everyone should get a say on what happens in the government, directly looking into the camera as if to look upon all the people watching.
Yes, the American vote will always be important, as its people see most of the affects of a change in government and have to endure it. So, with the election in our midst, what do you, personally, think about the debate? If you where in either one’s shoes, why would have you have answered differently or the same?