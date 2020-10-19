Blog 20 Below

As election season draws near, Americans are getting angsty and restless as the decision between Trump or Biden as president rests in their hands. Like one would expect, media platforms have blown up with updates as well as opinions the more the days have passed. Just recently the first presidential debate of 2020 was held, presenting topics before the two candidates. One subject discussed was how each presidential candidate would deal with the pandemic before them. Trump wants to keep America open, while Biden wants to close things down.

First of all, its very hard to be firm on one or the other with an unseeable virus, not knowing how long it will stay or how severe it will turn out to be for the vast population. If I where in their shoes, I would not be firm on either one, but rather do a little bit of both. There should be more restrictions on the regions with more cases and precautions should definitely be taken anywhere to avoid more, though I don’t believe in shutting down completely. Another thing discussed was Trump’s idea of lowering the cost of drugs.

Though lowering the cost of drugs sound like a pretty good deal, there are always pros and cons to a situation. But overall, I see it as a good thing, especially with families who spend millions on their sick loved ones as well as scrounging money for food, clothes and other essentials.

Another thing I’d like to point out would be each of the candidate’s mannerisms and how they interacted with their opponent.

If I where either one of the candidates, I’d make sure to keep a calm stance as the audience may be consciously or subconsciously taking note of behavior of each during the debate. Displaying good mannerisms to the opponent and their country is just as important as how they claim they will lead America’s future, as it would give their word more power. Biden stressed the importance of the American vote, putting emphasis on the fact that everyone should get a say on what happens in the government, directly looking into the camera as if to look upon all the people watching.

Yes, the American vote will always be important, as its people see most of the affects of a change in government and have to endure it. So, with the election in our midst, what do you, personally, think about the debate? If you where in either one’s shoes, why would have you have answered differently or the same?

Tags

In other news

A train wreck of a debate

A train wreck of a debate

On Sept. 29, the two presidential candidates went face to face in a heated debate to prove why they would be the best next president. Let’s just say that the debate itself was a train wreck, as a first-time debate watcher I was a little disappointed that it was very chaotic to say the least.

Unwatchable debate

Unwatchable debate

The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was dominated by juvenile bickering, bombastic rambling, persistent interrupting and an undignified — daresay, unpresidential — rejection of all debate decorum.

Fumbling, rambling added to growing list of concerns

Fumbling, rambling added to growing list of concerns

The first Presidential debate did not impress me. The fumbling of words and the hurtful rambling only added to my growing concern for the future of this country. In my opinion, this debate has only magnified how divided we are as a country.

Interruptions are not permitted

Interruptions are not permitted

There were no commercial breaks throughout the 90 minute presidential debate that took place on Thursday, Sept. 29. However, President Donald Trump and his contender Joe Biden did not seem to recognize that interruptions were not permitted during the duration of the debate. Chris Wallace, th…

Trump-Biden debate seen as insult to roller coasters

Trump-Biden debate seen as insult to roller coasters

I’d like to say that the first presidential debate was a roller coaster ride, but that would be an insult to roller coasters which provide enjoyable thrills for those who choose to ride them. For those who chose to watch the debate, it was more like a couple of drunk uncles talking over one …

First debate was hard to watch regardless of party

First debate was hard to watch regardless of party

The first presidential debate was undoubtedly difficult to watch regardless of your political stance. Neither Trump nor Biden seemed to gain a definitive victory over the other in any topic, and in many instances the conversation devolved into a back-and-forth shouting match which closer res…

The first presidential debate

The first presidential debate

As election season draws near, Americans are getting angsty and restless as the decision between Trump or Biden as president rests in their hands. Like one would expect, media platforms have blown up with updates as well as opinions the more the days have passed. Just recently the first pres…

Jaguars sweep past Cadets to win East Husker crown

Jaguars sweep past Cadets to win East Husker crown

STANTON — For the first time since 2012, Howells-Dodge found itself in the East Husker Conference volleyball tournament final here Saturday, but the Jaguars looked like veteran performers in the event in sweeping past West Point-Beemer in three sets.