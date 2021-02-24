The driving force to change

Since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe V. Wade in 1973, people on both sides of the abortion issue have stood up for their beliefs. Recently, in Norfolk, a March for Life event was held. Those who chose to walk the two miles from Norfolk Catholic and back had as much right to demonstrate their beliefs as those who came before them. After four years of history classes I have studied a handful of protests that brought about change in the United States through the ages. I’ve learned about the importance of protest, both peaceful and otherwise, to bring about change.
The women’s suffrage movement, for example, which began in the mid 1800’s was successful in women being granted the right to vote, but not until 1920. The Civil Rights Movement, during which the black community and their allies marched, spoke, yelled, and fought against the prejudices they had experienced since their emancipation from slavery, began in the 1950’s.
While learning about each movement a question would come to mind: If I were living during each time period, would I have joined the thousands of others and stood up for what I believed to be right? Considering the importance of these and other issues, I certainly hope so. Because I am soon going to be an official “adult,” it is time that I have the courage to stand up for and speak out about what I believe. I have the right and the responsibility as an American living in a democratic society to do so.
Whether I agree with a certain protest, or not, I can’t help but notice the power of thousands of people all fighting for the same cause. No matter the outcome, I have realized that protesting for a change is what helped America grow into what it is today. It will also be the driving force of change that aids in fortifying a country that is a welcoming and safe home for all.