Blog 20 Below

Since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe V. Wade in 1973, people on both sides of the abortion issue have stood up for their beliefs. Recently, in Norfolk, a March for Life event was held. Those who chose to walk the two miles from Norfolk Catholic and back had as much right to demonstrate their beliefs as those who came before them. After four years of history classes I have studied a handful of protests that brought about change in the United States through the ages. I’ve learned about the importance of protest, both peaceful and otherwise, to bring about change.

The women’s suffrage movement, for example, which began in the mid 1800’s was successful in women being granted the right to vote, but not until 1920. The Civil Rights Movement, during which the black community and their allies marched, spoke, yelled, and fought against the prejudices they had experienced since their emancipation from slavery, began in the 1950’s.

While learning about each movement a question would come to mind: If I were living during each time period, would I have joined the thousands of others and stood up for what I believed to be right? Considering the importance of these and other issues, I certainly hope so. Because I am soon going to be an official “adult,” it is time that I have the courage to stand up for and speak out about what I believe. I have the right and the responsibility as an American living in a democratic society to do so.

Whether I agree with a certain protest, or not, I can’t help but notice the power of thousands of people all fighting for the same cause. No matter the outcome, I have realized that protesting for a change is what helped America grow into what it is today. It will also be the driving force of change that aids in fortifying a country that is a welcoming and safe home for all.

Tags

In other news

The driving force to change

The driving force to change

Since the Supreme Court ruled on Roe V. Wade in 1973, people on both sides of the abortion issue have stood up for their beliefs. Recently, in Norfolk, a March for Life event was held. Those who chose to walk the two miles from Norfolk Catholic and back had as much right to demonstrate their…

Rights of protesters

Rights of protesters

Not too long ago, in Norfolk, a March for Life took place touching on the matter of pro-life and pro-choice. I’m going to touch base on the rights of the protesters in both that march and just in general.

A firsthand experience

A firsthand experience

The March for Life typically takes place in Washington D.C. during the last week of January. This year there were many smaller marches taking place around the country because of the pandemic with one organized in Norfolk. I was fortunate to go on the March and the atmosphere was great. I was…

Protests pave way for change

Protests pave way for change

Recently, a March For Life demonstration was held in Norfolk. Although the purpose of this demonstration — the abolition of abortion — is a controversial, divisive issue certain to inflame passions, the demonstration itself should not be. After all, social and political protest is woven into…

Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

Court list for Feb. 24, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 