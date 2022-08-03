The dreaded FAFSA

It’s one of the worst phrases heard in the Becker household: “We need to do the FAFSA.” If you are a parent with a college-aged student, you undoubtedly know what I’m talking about. To such a parent, FAFSA stands for “Freaking out About Financing Students Association.” FAFSA officially stands for “Free Application for Federal Student Aid.”
If you want any sort of college student aid or loan you have to fill out an online FAFSA. I’ve been literally filling these things out for almost 20 years and just did it again for our sixth child. It was the worst.
Filling out any government form is usually not a real pleasant experience. We fill out other documentation for farming and work-related items but, not to scare new college-aged parents, FAFSA is a nightmare experience.
When I first started filling out the form years ago, I set up a username and password thinking how exciting to see if there were loans or grants our son might qualify for. The excitement soon turned to anxiety.
I swear that FAFSA erases all usernames and passwords monthly. You can ask each one of our kids and they’ll agree that our usernames and/or passwords will never work from one session to the other and may decide not to work mid-application.
“Not recognized” is the message we get although we know we are typing in the exact information we set up just weeks before. We use a different capital letter and soon we get a message of “Locked out” as if someone else is trying to get into our kids’ scholastic loan information. I have a list on my phone of various FAFSA usernames and passwords and the date we set them up and FAFSA doesn’t like any of them. The good thing is they lock us out for a few days so I have time to cool off before we can get our 30th username.
The student and I sit side by side as we go through this process. I’m not doing it alone and they don’t have a clue what Mom did wrong last time to cause such turmoil so no one is going anywhere until it’s done. Once we actually get in, we are as nervous as cats knowing that one wrong entry and we’re out again into FAFSA limbo.
This weekend there was no more putting it off. We again went through the “don’t recognize you from the dog” message from FAFSA wherein we got a new password (you don’t want to know what it is). We got in pretty far into the process when they needed my username and password. We had to reset that and then reset Tom’s information and then we had to track down our 2020 income tax statement and answer some obscure questions which we I hope we gave the right answer and we were done. We stared at the screen. It had only taken an hour.
So get ready for college with extra-long twin sheets, a dorm refrigerator, and the dreaded FAFSA. Best of luck!