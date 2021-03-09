The best time of the year

Even though my birthday falls on the first day of spring each year, which should make spring my favorite season, it for some reason isn’t. This is the time of new life as plants begin to grow and everything starts to turn green. Flowers start to bloom and it signals the end of the school year. Although all these amazing things are happening, I still prefer summer over each and every season.
Summer may be my favorite season because we don’t have to go to school at that point. However, there are many more reasons behind my preference. Summertime is the most fun time of the year. The weather is usually beautiful, and there is more time to be with friends and family. Nothing is better than sitting outside and watching a gorgeous Nebraska sunset in the summertime.
I also particularly enjoy tanning and swimming, which I’m only really able to do during the summer. Summer also allows me to work more to give myself some extra income since I don’t work during the school year because of my involvement in activities.
Not only does summertime allow more time for family and friends, but it also provides opportunities for activities that you can’t do the rest of the year. The scenic images painted by Mother Nature provide even more reason to favor the summer season. Even though we are just hitting the end of winter and the beginning of spring, I dream about the warmth from the sun and the memories I will be making with friends this coming summer.