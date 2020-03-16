The benefits of graphic novels for kids

Comic books and graphic novels have increased in popularity in recent years, but are still being dismissed by some parents and teachers as “not real books.” However, the research and experts agree, graphic novels are anything but fluff. In fact, the American Library Association recently awarded the prestigious Newbery Medal to “The New Kid” by Jerry Craft, a graphic novel about an African-American middle school student navigating the politics of being the new kid in a predominately white private school. With incredible illustrations and engaging story lines, it’s easy to see why kids are drawn to comics and graphic novels, but what is it about this format that is so great for kids?
The visual nature of comics and graphic novels, makes the reading experience a bit different than reading a print book. For this reason, they are great for visual learners and struggling readers. The abundance of visual information give the reader more context clues for the vocabulary and, therefore, seem easier to read. This makes graphic novels a great way to increase confidence for a struggling reader. Accomplishment is key, and finishing a page, or an entire book, helps bolster reading confidence. It can also be difficult to find age appropriate books for a 10-year-old reading at a first or second grade level. Graphic novels are accessible for these readers while still being cool in look and content.
Some kids (and adults) are skimmers or “speed readers”. To understand what’s happening in the plot, readers must slow down. Not only do you have to focus on the words, but color and text format are also important in decoding the story. This makes readers focus and really pay attention to what’s on the page, while still holding kid’s interest.
Another benefit of reading graphic novels is that they force you to make inferences, or to read between the lines. You must interpret facial expressions and body language, instead of reading descriptions of mood and tone. This is great for kids who are actively learning this skill, especially kids with autism.
Graphic novels span many genres. There are, of course, superheroes, but you will also find historical fiction, science fiction, stories about growing up, stories about relationships, and so much more. There are graphic novel adaptations of classics like “Jane Eyre,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” or the works of Shakespeare. There are even non-fiction graphic novels.
So reading a graphic novel can not only boost confidence in a struggling reader and support the development of important skills like inference and comprehension, but it’s also a great way to spend time and share the joy of reading with your kids. If you grew up reading “Archie” or “Superman,” you can share that with your child now and allow them to recommend some titles to you.
Norfolk Public Library has a sizable collection of graphic novels for every age group, and if your kids are asking, yes, we have “Dog Man.”