The battle of the books

The Battle of Gettysburg, Bunker Hill and Trenton were influential conflicts in American history. Now our nation is fighting a new war on books. In a new age of technology, it is easy to forget the immense weight books hold on our country's future. Literature, printed digitally or traditionally, is incredibly influential to the development of American youth. Books share ideas and concepts and enable readers to form their thoughts. So, should books be banned or censored in schools? My answer is, in most scenarios, no.
According to an article posted by Psychology Today, on May 24, 2019, reading fiction novels can increase empathy, social skills and interpersonal understanding in readers. Encouraging self-discovery and lessons learned through literature are scientifically proven to be beneficial. But when we limit what audiences have access to read, we strip away their rights to form opinions based on the ideas in those works. Novels, such as “The Handmaid’s Tale,” use aggressive content as a tool to inform readers about the message they are trying to convey. This messaging is often similar to our country's values, such as the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
While some books may appear too graphic or violent for young audiences, the solution is not to censor them altogether. Public school libraries choose literature based on what their audiences would be most interested in reading. The books targeted for censorship are often not appealing or tangible for an elementary or young junior high student to read. The battle on books is one fought in the best interest of our nation’s future. We must be aware and able to reap the benefits of literature, regardless of the content.