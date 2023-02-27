“But what can you do about it?”
Such was the response from a friend to general complaining (on my part) about our seemingly never-ending Arctic weather.
Her response was meant to be rhetorical because, after all, there is no complaint department for Mother Nature and no political initiative in the works to regulate our snowfall.
And yet, we can do something: We can focus on why living in Nebraska in the winter is good, which is what I plan to do right now. This, at least, will make us feel warm and cozy emotionally.
Perversely, I began my “research,” such as it is, with the hypothesis that hailing (no pun intended) from an Arctic-like environment is bad. This time of year, I definitely find it hard to think there is anything good about all of this snow and cold weather. So, I asked my friend Google to list the snowiest states and then intended to discover that the most powerful and richest people were not born in those states.
Instead, what I discovered is: 1. The lists of snowiest states are not all identical (although there is definitely overlap, and Nebraska definitely does not appear near the top of any of them); and 2. My hypothesis was all wrong.
I began by looking at where all of our U.S. presidents were born, thinking perhaps the snowiest states could not possibly birth our nation’s leaders. In fact, 11 of the 45 different men who have served as president were born in states listed as the snowiest. Twenty-five percent — not bad! Clearly, being born in a chilly climate does not freeze out the possibility of ascending to political power.
But does it freeze out the possibility of being a great leader? Based on the C-Span Presidential Historians Survey 2021, a ranking of presidents from best to worst, I have to admit that, at least per public perception, our greatest presidents were not all born in states with temperate temps. In fact, six of the 11 born in the snowiest states are ranked in the top half of presidents.
As for wealth, well, apparently, snow also does not freeze out the possibility of amassing huge amounts of money. Of the 10 richest Americans who were born in the United States, half were born in the snowiest states.
Each time Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, I feel quite angry at that stupid — it’s a family newspaper, so I can’t use the adjective I’d really like to use — groundhog. So, I figured the snowiest states would be the most violent. I was wrong. In fact, only three of the snowiest states are in the top half of states with the most murders, based on a percentage of a state’s population. The same is true for the violent crime rate. Perhaps it is simply too cold and the road conditions are too poor to get out and do damage to others?
Furthermore, of the top 10 happiest states, four are some of the snowiest. There goes my theory that excessive snow leads to excessive unhappiness. And of the top 10 healthiest states, between three and five are some of the snowiest. There goes my theory that people in the snowiest states are stuck indoors, doomed to a life of couch-potatoness.
So, all of this goes to show that there’s hope for us as Nebraskans as people from a snowy (albeit not one of the snowiest) states. Not necessarily hope that the snow and cold will end soon, but rather hope that it won’t (frost) burn us for life.
