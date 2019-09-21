The Arc of Norfolk provides experiences everyone can enjoy, such as “an Easter Eggs-perience” last year.
It provided a twist on standard Easter egg hunts in that it was designed for children 10 and under who experience a developmental disability, as well as their siblings — featuring hunts with quiet, beeping, flashing or magnetic eggs. Volunteers filled more than 300 eggs with candy, and prizes were given after each hunt.
“ ‘An Easter Eggs-perience’ offered children with disabilities an opportunity to explore their environment where they felt safe, an experience which was accessible and vital for cognitive, physical and social development,” said Kayla Walnofer, executive director of The Arc.
As such, children with autism or sensory processing difficulties, who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who have wheelchairs or motor difficulties could experience an egg hunt, too, she said.
This is one example of how The Arc of Norfolk makes sure all citizens have the right to live, work, learn, play, worship and serve others, regardless of any disabilities they may have.
“The Arc of Norfolk … also believes that with the proper supports, a high quality of life can be possible for everyone,” Walnofer said.
The Arc is an active advocate for people with developmental disabilities in the Norfolk area. It also provides such events as the Easter egg hunt, Halloween dance and holiday dinners. The organization serves 20 communities in the region.
In addition, The Arc provides help to parents whose children have developmental disabilities. Navigating systems to apply for the services can be difficult, Walnofer said.
“A lot (of parents) don’t realize, especially with disabilities, there are services … how you need to go about it, what you need to do to prepare for them,” she said.
This kind of life-changing help wouldn’t be possible without United Way support, which funds 47% of The Arc of Norfolk’s yearly budget. The organization would look much different without this kind of funding, Walnofer said.
“The sad reality is, we would only be able to offer very limited services,” she said. “There would be no executive director, it would be very difficult to put on the events, a lot of individuals wouldn’t experience Thanksgiving or Christmas without The Arc.”
Walnofer extended gratitude to anyone who donates to the United Way.
“I would just say thank you,” she said. “Their money is going toward ensuring that the rights of people with developmental disabilities and their families, ensuring all citizens can live their lives to the fullest. The funding is very important.”