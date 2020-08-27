The 2020 Super Six Unmasked

Who were those masked young women hanging around the Norfolk Daily News offices one Friday afternoon earlier this month? They were members of the Daily News volleyball Super Six for 2020: Becca Gebhardt of Lutheran High Northeast, Bailey Helzer of Oakland-Craig, Kayden Jueden of Hartington-Newcastle, Kiara Krusemark of Wayne, Lauren Pick of Wayne and Paytyn Taake of Battle Creek.
Each member of the Super Six earned first-team honors in her respective class for the Daily News Elite Eight last November.
Gebhardt, a 5-foot-9-inch senior, earned the title of Class C honorary captain while leading Lutheran High to a third-place finish in the Class C2 state tournament last fall.
Gebhardt, whose mother Kathy is her head coach, finished the season with 470 kills, 441 digs, 40 service aces and 27 blocks. Lutheran High looks to be one of the favorites to win it all in Class C2 this year, and Gebhardt is the main reason why, but she’s all about the team.
“We have really good team chemistry. No drama,” Gebhardt said. “We’ve got each other’s backs. We’ve been with each other since kindergarten. We’re friends off the court, we’re friends on the court. We know what’s going on in each other’s lives.”
Helzer burst onto the scene last year as a sophomore. Oakland-Craig’s 6-foot outside hitter filled up the stat sheet with 391 kills, 45 service aces and 449 digs.
“Bailey was our go-to” hitter wherever she was,”2019 Oakland-Craig coach Chelsey Boden said. “We counted on her a lot even as a sophomore.”
Over the summer, Helzer played for Nebraska Elite, a 16-and-under team that won the AAU national championship in Orlando, Florida, in July.
Helzer’s team dominated the tournament, posting a record of 11-0 while dropping just one set against some of the best competition in the nation.
Oakland-Craig came one win from a state tournament berth last year and with Helzer at the net, the Knights could find themselves in the mix again this year.
Jueden is the lone Class D representative on the Super Six. She’s led her Hartington-Newcastle teammates for the past two years and, this year, will be asked to help build up a young team in a hurry.
Last season, the 5-9 outside hitter was all over the court with 421 kills, 54 aces and 341 digs.
“Kayden is the heart and soul for our team,” her coach Leigh Haselhorst said. “She keeps everyone focused and passionate. She is a leader by example and a real go-getter.”
Wayne is the only school with two members of the Super Six. Five-foot-6 junior setter Kiara Krusemark and 5-10 senior middle Lauren Pick helped the Blue Devils to the Class C1 state tournament last fall for the second year in a row.
Krusemark’s 1,013 set assists was the second most in Class C1. “Her passion and knowledge of the game shows each time she steps out on the court,” said her coach and mother, Traci Krusemark.
Pick earned first-team Elite Eight last fall for the second consecutive year. Her 550 kills were the fourth most in the state for all classes. She also recorded 356 digs.
“She is a three-year starter and our go-to player,” Traci Krusemark said. “She plays all six rotations and is a vocal leader on the court.”
Like Wayne, Battle Creek also qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive year and 5-5 libero Paytyn Taake was one of the main reasons why.
Her 546 digs was the second most in Class C1. She also recorded 46 service aces. “Paytyn did an outstanding job in a role that doesn’t get as much attention as others,” Battle Creek coach Cody Wentz said. “She kept so many balls off the floor and in play for her team.”
Along with the Super Six, there are other girls in Northeast and North Central Nebraska deserving of preseason recognition, including Howells-Dodge transfer Ellie Baumert. The 6-2 junior is already committed to play volleyball for Texas Tech in 2022.
Other outstanding players who are sure to light up the scoreboards this fall include Allison Weidner and Peighton Eisenmenger of defending Class D2 state runner-up Humphrey St. Francis, Morgan Ramsey of Chambers/Wheeler Central, Karley Heimes of Wynot, Megan Heimes of Hartington Cedar Catholic, Sophia Hass of Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Channatee Robles and Mary Fennessy, both of Norfolk Catholic, BriAnna Zohner of Battle Creek, Chloe Spence of Lutheran High Northeast and Brenna Wagner of Summerland.
While COVID-19 brought an end to the spring sports season before it could even start, these and other area athletes have been working hard all spring and summer knowing full-well of the possibility that the fall sports season could be brought to a screeching halt due to the virus.
As a result, fall sports athletes, including the members of the Super Six volleyball team, have been preparing while adjusting their goals.
In the past, these volleyball players may have envisioned stepping on the court at the Bob Devaney Sports Center for a state championship match. But today, they’re more focused on stepping on the court of a high school gym and getting to play one match. It’s one match at a time this year. Here’s hoping for a full season of exciting, entertaining volleyball.