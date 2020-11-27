Downsizing was the trend for the 2020 Thanksgiving season — but we’ve never been particularly trendy.
Because of coronavirus concerns and CDC guidance, many people scaled back their Thanksgiving celebrations, forgoing gatherings in the double digits.
Our number was actually higher this year.
Before you attack us for hosting a super-spreader event, I’ll clarify: Our number was higher this year, but the number that was higher was not the number of guests at the meal. Rather, it was the number of total meals (no, we didn’t have a meal with each of our former guests individually).
For years, we have hosted many of my husband’s siblings and their families, as well as a few friends on occasion, for Thanksgiving. It was not uncommon to seat well over 20 people at our feast. This year, that seemed ill-advised.
In addition, although our son and his wife have made it to our Thanksgiving in the evening after a celebration with her family during the day, they have a baby this year, making a two-celebration-a-day day ill-advised. Too much traveling to make for a happy baby (and happy parents). So, we decided to celebrate with them on another day.
All of that meant it would be just Ma and Pa on the official holiday day.
Not the optimal Thanksgiving, but I was OK with it and ready to make a small Thanksgiving meal for the two of us on Thursday.
But then my daughter, Emily, who lives in Chicago, called for my stuffing recipe. Usually, she and her boyfriend have Thanksgiving with her boyfriend’s family. That was canceled this year because of coronavirus, so it would be just the two of them.
They discussed which Thanksgiving foods to cook. My stuffing topped my daughter’s list.
The problem was that the “recipe” I have is not exactly scientific. It came from Gladys, my mother-in-law, who was a fabulous cook and didn’t need exact measurements. The recipe does specify one stick of oleo and one to two eggs — but then it simply calls for dried-out bread, turkey broth, hot water, onion, poultry seasoning and celery. In other words, no amounts.
I am not a natural cook like Gladys was, but I loved that stuffing and worked on it over the past 30-plus years to get it to at least moderately resemble hers. It’s a “feel” thing in terms of consistency and how much liquid to add. And a guess thing in terms of how much poultry seasoning to add.
So, the only thing to do to give Emily a recipe with actual amounts was to make it before Thanksgiving and measure as I went.
Of course, that involved cooking turkey to get the broth. And once I’d done that, well, we were on our way to a Thanksgiving meal anyway so might as well go all out — which is what we did last week when we had our first Thanksgiving meal.
We decided our Thanksgiving with my son and his family would be this coming Sunday, so that hasn’t taken place yet.
But with two turkey meals on the agenda, we decided to do something totally different on Thanksgiving itself: Grill steak. And make cheesecake instead of pie for dessert. Not sure this exactly counts as a Thanksgiving meal. We’ll call it a half.
Sum total: 2.5 Thanksgiving meals instead of one. Each one following CDC guidelines, so the coronavirus risk is low. Still, 1.5 extra holiday meals with 1.5 extra servings of rich main-food dishes and desserts.
I’m afraid we indulged in a super-spreader event of a different kind.
