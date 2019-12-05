It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving and Christmas are just around the corner. For some, these can be stressful times of the year. Families get together, friends meet, memories are made, and traditions are carried on.
In my family, there are lots of traditions and memories. We have different traditions for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
For Christmas on my mom’s side, we all get together on New Year’s Eve. We have Christmas that night and then everybody spends the night and we hang out the next day. This has been a tradition since I was a child, and we continue to do it every year.
Another Christmas tradition my family has is going to my great-grandparents’ farm on Christmas Day. The farm is over a hundred years old and Christmas is there every year. When we were younger, we used to sled down the giant hill.
My favorite Christmas tradition is the one my immediate family has. On Christmas Eve, we go to Mass at either five or midnight. After that, we are allowed to open one gift. It’s always a pair of cozy pajamas and a new movie. We then watch the movie in our new pj’s.
Every year, our church has a community giving tree. Each year, my family takes a couple names off of the tree and purchases what the kids need. I love doing this because I get to make somebody’s holiday season. Some families are in tight situations and can’t afford gifts for their children. I love the feeling of being able to make somebody’s holiday.
The holiday season to me isn’t about receiving, it’s about giving. The holidays should be spent with family and friends, making memories and continuing on traditions.