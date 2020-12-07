Thankful for the memories despite the coronavirus

As an eighteen-year-old, I’ve listened to those who reminisce about their life and share the stories that always capture my attention; however, I’ve never shared my own memories because they’ve always seemed beyond my recollection, until this year.
Recently I was visiting our old high school building when suddenly I was overcome with memories that were so powerful I could easily remember all I had to be thankful for. It was then that I could remember my own stories, but, more importantly, it was the first time I’d truly given thanks in the rollercoaster year of 2020.
It’s easy to remember the feeling of isolation during quarantine in March, the disappointment from school and our whole lifestyle shutting down, and even the realization that COVID-19 wouldn’t disappear before Christmas. It’s much harder to find the happy moments we’ve experienced in the year of 2020, making my recent flashbacks so important to me.
We aren’t always flooded with memories to brighten our day; instead, we must make the effort to look on the bright side of life. This is crucial in these times of uncertainty, and if we simply find one positive aspect of our day, we’ll realize that 2020 hasn’t been a complete waste.
After all, we’ve become stronger, and if we keep persevering and stay on track, we’ll get through this together. It’s been over a year since we first learned about COVID-19, and we’ve made a lot of headway since then; however, if we revert to our old ways and close everything down again, we’ll lose all of the hard earned momentum we’ve gained.
I completely understand the rationale behind shutting everything down in March because COVID-19 was a virus that could do extensive damage and we knew nothing about. By shutting everything down, we “flattened the curve.”
Now, we need to do everything in our power to keep people safe and encouraged. While we haven’t won the battle yet, the future is bright.