A young girl with her family moved across the world, caught onto the American culture and is on her way to graduating from Norfolk High School.
After living and going to school in Norfolk over the past six years, Law Meh will get to graduate from Norfolk High School and start at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall.
“Time really has flown by,” Law said.
Law was born and raised in Thailand until she was 10 years old.
Law, along with her parents, brother and sister, first moved to Iowa when they entered the United States in 2012. Two years later, they moved to Norfolk when Law started in the Norfolk Public School system in the seventh grade.
Law had a tough time at first in school because she didn't know how to speak English right off the bat and was slowly learning a new culture.
“It was very challenging — in fourth grade I was learning the ABCs. I was failing all of the tests, even the math tests,” Law said.
Once she mastered the English language and got used to the new school system, she was able to make an easy transition from middle school to high school.
“I was always an independent person, so I made the transition fairly quick from middle school to high school,”Law said.
Norfolk High School’s boys soccer coach and teacher, Kyle Mather, had Law in his classroom in her freshman and senior year. Mather said, not only is Law a great student but she is a very kind person.
“She is kind to everyone and can easily get along with her peers and teachers alike. She always came to class with a cheerful attitude and ready to work,” Kyle Mather said. “She also reads more than the average high school student. Every week she would be reading a new book.”
Early on in high school, Law grew to love science.
Law took numerous science courses, including Joe Myers’ sophomore year biology class.
“She's a teacher’s dream student — she shows up every day, works hard and is very interested in learning. She's an exemplary model student for our school,” Myers said. "She always arrived to class with a smile on her face and had a positive attitude. She's going to do awesome things in the future."
A few years later, Law took a computer-programming course and was hooked.
“I found it difficult to learn, but once I got the idea, it made it so much better,” Law said.
Along with science, Law also has an interest in cars.
When Law was 17 years old, one day her taillight went out.
Law decided to fix it herself, so she went and found a light bulb, played around with it and got it all fixed up.
“It was actually fun and so I got more into cars, and learned more about them,” Law said. “It's really fun to be around cars, and it makes me happy when I see some really cool cars out on the road. It's kind of like a hobby.”
Along with working on cars, Law enjoys long boarding to clear her mind, and she also likes to listen to music.
During her time in high school, Meh was involved in a few different clubs.
Law was a part of the Nature Club, FBLA, the Mental Wellness Club and her favorite, the Junior Optimistic Club (JOI).
“I just enjoyed doing a lot of volunteering,” Meh said. “There were so many volunteering opportunities, which is what I like to do with my free time. It helped me see the Norfolk area.”
Law’s ELL teacher, Andrew McClemons, have had a chance to work with Law over the last several years. McClemons said he is familiar with Law’s character and that she has shown herself to be a diligent, hardworking student active in her school and serious about her studies.
“I have personally seen Law Meh’s work ethic first hand,” Andrew McClemons said. “As a freshman, she was able to test out of the English as a Learned Language program and has been entirely independent since. Her previous ELL teacher at the Junior High, Stephanie Shiers, also spoke very highly of Law Meh and her character.”
In the fall, Law plans to major in computer science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“I have always been impressed by Law's work ethic and kindness,” Norfolk Guidance Counselor Heather Marotz said. “She has been a wonderful student to work with, and I look forward to seeing all that she accomplishes in the future.”
Law said she is excited but also nervous about going to Lincoln.
“I'm mostly nervous because I'll be the first one in my family to go to college,” Law said. “But Lincoln has always been in the back of my mind because I like that UNL is big; plus they have a lot of diversity.”
With college looming in Law's sights, she looks back fondly at her time in Thailand, and she plans to travel there in two years with her family.
“It will remind us where we are from,” Law said. “I'm excited for what is to come in the future.”