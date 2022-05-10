It seems as though this year, more than any other, the weather’s been all over the place during track season.
Now it’s finally starting to settle down, which can only mean the season’s almost over.
But it’s been a season that’s given us plenty of memories already.
The area’s four individual returning state champions have picked up right where they left off in their quest to repeat in their respective events. Two of those champions, Carter Nelson of Ainsworth and Carson Noecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic, have either tied or broken a state record.
Nelson tied the high jump record at the O’Neill invite in April. Noecker broke his own 3,200-meter run record three times this year, sitting at 9 minutes, 11.7 seconds.
In districts, however, everyone gets a shot at competing at Omaha Burke. So everyone’s best effort is needed.
This year’s schedule will be a bit different from what it was a year ago. Classes A and B will have their meets on Tuesday with Classes C and D to follow on Thursday. This is more than likely to make sure that events coincide with state next week, which will have A and B next Wednesday and Thursday and C and D on Friday and Saturday.
It’ll be a fun couple of days, so grab your sunscreen, your umbrella and, just to be safe, make sure your car can handle icy roads.
CLASS A
The top four finishers in each individual event and the top three relay teams in each race automatically qualify.
A-4 in Lincoln
Norfolk will have several athletes and teams looking to return to Omaha Burke in two weeks in Daylin Mallory, Isaac Ochoa, Cole Uzzell and the 4x800 and 4x100 relay teams.
Meanwhile, others will look to make it to Burke for the first time. Kalen Krohn will try his hand in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes while Rowdy Bauer looks to qualify in the long jump, an event that former teammate Shon King won the all-class gold medal in last year.
CLASS B
The top three finishers in each individual event qualify along with the top two relay teams.
B-4 in Columbus
Keaton Wattier will look to qualify for the state 110-meter hurdles for the second straight year. This time, however, he’ll have the likes of Jackson Roberts of Boone Central and Benjamin Brahmer of Pierce to contend with. The three also will be among the favorites in the 300.
Boone Central’s runners showed out during last year’s district meet in Albion and have more who can do the same this year. Parker Borer will be a top competitor in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Alex Christo seeks his first trip through the 800. The Cardinals’ relay team hopes to qualify for each race.
Jaxon Lipker will sport Boone Central’s colors in the high jump.
Gavin Sullivan of Pierce holds the second-best mark in the long jump and the best in the triple jump. Teammate Addison Croghan does the same in the triple jump. They'll have their sights set on following in the footsteps of Logan Moeller, who won the Class B gold medals in each event last year and all-class gold in the triple jump
Evan Willits of Pierce will take a swing in the 200 while Sedjro Agoumba of Wayne does so in the 400. Carter Meier of Pierce hopes to qualify in the discus.
Roberts will try his hand in the long jump as well.
CLASS C
The top two finishers in each individual event and the winners of each relay race automatically qualify.
C-2 in David City
North Bend Central is the only area team competing in this district. Expect Jordan Settles to make a push in the pole vault.
C-3 in Oakland
With one more year left for BRLD before splitting back up, the Wolverines have several athletes and teams with a real chance to compete in Omaha.
Hunter Carpenter will take his shot in the discus throw while Elliott Nottlemann does so in the high jump. Lucas Ronnfelt also could make noise in the 100.
As for their relay team, they’ll look to improve their chances in the 4x400 and 4x800.
The East Husker champion Stanton Mustangs have plenty of names with a chance to make noise in the River City.
Kamden Dusatko will try his hand in the shot put and discus throws. Mitchel Hupp hopes to improve on his times in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Abraham Larson and Kolter Van Pelt will be among those to watch in the 1,600 and 3,200.
J.T. Brands in the shot put and L.J. McNeill in the triple jump will be among those to watch from Oakland-Craig.
Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger looks to improve his top tine in the 300 hurdles.
C-4 in Hartington
After finishing fifth in the pole vault at state last year, Mason Ostermeyer of Crofton hopes to get one step closer to improving on that mark.
Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge also seeks to get one step closer to defending his state 110-meter hurdle title. He holds a personal and school record of 14.64. Could his brother Daniel Puppe receive the other automatic bid in the race?
Hartington Cedar Catholic will have a bevy of competitors looking to return to Omaha.
Noecker will look to do so in the 1,600 and the 3,200. Carson Arens hopes to make a return in the 800, as does Alex Kuehn in the 400. Jaxson Bernecker hopes to make noise in the discus while the 4x800 team seeks to qualify there.
Cade Johnson of Wakefield will be a force to be reckoned with in the long jump, the triple jump and the 800.
Lane Heimes of Hartington-Newcastle has a chance to qualify in both the high jump and the pole vault. Bennett Sievers will be one to watch in the triple jump.
Dyami Berridge hopes to represent Winnebago at state in the 3,200.
Grant Lander of Homer will be one to watch long distance as well, with top eight times in the 1,600 and 3,200.
C-5 in Atkinson
Many of the events in Atkinson have some of the best athletes in their respective events.
Nelson and Landon Olson of Battle Creek have the top two marks in the high jump. Nelson tied the state record in April, but Olson bested him at the West Holt in April. Expect Carter Werner of Elkhorn Valley to hang with them as well.
Nelson also will be one to watch in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, where Caid McCart of Atkinson West Holt and Trevor Thomson of Summerland will have a shot as well. Carter Janssen of Norfolk Catholic, who ran a 11.10 at the Mid-State meet, will make things even tighter.
Nelson also will have a pair of Norfolk Catholic athletes challenging him in his other events. He’ll need to contend with John Clausen in the pole vault and Kade Pieper in the discus.
Mason Hagan of North Central and Titus Tillman of Battle Creek will be among the favorites in the 800. Ty Schlueter of Ainsworth and Ben Hammond of Norfolk Catholic should have quite the battle in both the 1,600 and 3,200. The two finished top five in the 3,200 at state in 2021.
Baron Buckendahl of Battle Creek has a chance to qualify in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.
Battle Creek, North Central, Norfolk Catholic and West Holt will make things tight at the top in each of the three relays.
C-6 in Centura
Genoa Twin River will have runners looking to make an appearance at Burke. Spencer Ramaekers hopes to qualify in the 100-meter dash and possibly other short-distance runs. Jackson Strain has the chance to be among those qualifying in the 1,600 and 3,200.
CLASS D
The top two finishers in each individual event and the winners of each relay race automatically qualify.
D-2 at Osceola
St. Edward is the only area team in this group. Cole Mowrey has a chance to qualify in the 800 as he set a new PR on Friday.
D-3 in Humphrey
After finishing fifth in the 3,200 and second in the 1,600 at Burke last year, Addison Smith of Wausa hopes to punch his ticket back.
Wynot’s relay team and Chase Schroeder aim to return to Burke.
Osmond’s 4x800 team is one step closer to defending its state title in the race.
Brody Krusemark of Pender and Randal Gronenthal of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will be among the favorites in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Gronenthal has a chance to qualify in the 400 as well.
D-4 in Plainview
Spencer Hille of Plainview and Cade Hammer of Creighton will be the most notable to watch in this group. Bloomfield hopes to send both Dalton Gieselman to state in the shot put and Cody Bruegman in the 400.
Area boys season chart
Listed are the top eight individual outdoor marks in each event this season, preceded by the Northeast Nebraska record.
DISCUS
Derric Werner, Elkhorn Valley, 2002 196-11
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth 175-0
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic 161-0
Matt Logue, Ponca.............................................................159-11
Hunter Carpenter, BRLD 156-4
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton 154-3
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk 153-10
Jaxson Bernecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic ...............153-5
Carter Meier, Pierce..............................................................147-9
Shot Put
Bubba Kramer, West Holt, 2003 and
Kevin Ramaekers, Norfolk Catholic, 1988......................................62-10
J.T. Brands, Oakland-Craig...................................................56-8½
Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic.............................................55-1¼
Daylin Mallory, Norfolk...........................................................54-5
Kamden Dusatko, Stanton.................................................53-3½
Barrett Wilke, Stanton............................................................51-9
Jacob Ottis, Battle Creek.......................................................51-5
Dalton Gieselman, Bloomfield...............................................51-4
Matt Logue, Ponca.................................................................50-9
High Jump
Grant Anderson, Wayne, 2013
and Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 2022...................................................7-0
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth..........................................................7-0
Landon Olson, Battle Creek.....................................................6-9
Carter Werner, Elkhorn Valley...................................................6-4
Elliott Nottlemann, BRLD.........................................................6-3
Jaxon Lipker, Boone Central.....................................................6-3
Spencer Hille, Plainview...........................................................6-2
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle.......................................6-1
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic...............................6-0
Roger Mieure, Battle Creek.....................................................6-0
Tanner Pfeifer, Humphrey St. Francis.......................................6-0
Sean Coventry, O’Neill...............................................................6-0
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic...............................................6-0
Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge.................................................6-0
Dylan Heine, Wynot..................................................................6-0
Pole Vault
Landon Nelson, Norfolk Catholic, 2011............................................15-3
Mayson Ostermeyer, Crofton................................................13-10
Talon Krebs, Neligh-Oakdale..................................................13-8
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth.......................................................13-8
Matthew Johnson, Creighton.................................................13-0
Lane Heimes, Hartington-Newcastle.....................................12-9
John Clausen, Norfolk Catholic...............................................12-8
Jordan Settles, North Bend Central........................................12-6
Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer.........................................12-6
Long Jump
John Kersenbrock, O’Neill St. Mary’s, 2009.................................23-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek ......................23-1¼
Cade Hammer, Creighton....................................................22-5¾
Rowdy Bauer, Norfolk.............................................................22-5
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce........................................................21-11¾
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central...........................................21-7
Addison Croghan, Pierce.....................................................21-4½
Boden Obst, Battle Creek ......................21-3¾
Kaden Johnson, Pierce........................................................21-1½
Triple Jump
Eric Wynia, Hartington, 1997.........................................................47-5½
Gavin Sullivan, Pierce........................................................43-10½
Landon Olson, Battle Creek...................................................43-6
Cade Hammer, Creighton.......................................................43-1
Cade Johnson, Wakefield.................................................42-11¼
Eli Hays, Clarkson/Leigh.....................................................42-4½
Bennet Sievers, Hartington-Newcastle.................................42-1
L.J. McNeill, Oakland-Craig....................................................42-1
Addison Croghan, Pierce....................................................41-10½
100
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2016 .............................................10.30
Trevor Thomson, Summerland.............................................10.90
Caid McCart, West Holt........................................................10.97
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton........................................................10.99
Brody Krusemark, Pender....................................................10.99
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF........................11.00
Parker Borer, Boone Central................................................11.00
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk............................................................11.01
Spencer Ramaekers, Twin River..........................................11.04
200
Dylan Kautz, Norfolk Catholic, 2015...............................................21.30
Trevor Thomson, Summerland.............................................21.94
Parker Borer, Boone Central.................................................22.40
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk............................................................22.64
Mitchell Hupp, Stanton.........................................................22.66
Carter Nelson, Ainsworth......................................................22.74
Caid McCart, West Holt........................................................22.75
Rich Brauer, Battle Creek....................................................22.78
Evan Willits, Pierce.................................................................22.78
400
Jaron Dock, Norfolk, 2004 48.67
Kalen Krohn, Norfolk...........................................................50.75
Alex Kuehn, Hartington Cedar Catholic ........................51.44
Sedjro Agoumba, Wayne......................................................51.70
Beau Ruskamp, Wisner-Pilger..............................................51.89
Kanyon Talton, Norfolk Catholic...........................................52.14
Randal Gronenthal, Humphrey/Lindsay HF........................52.20
August Scholting, Wisner-Pilger...........................................52.26
Jackson Waldo, Chambers/Wheeler Central......................52.37
800
Greg Rathke, Wisner-Pilger, 1983 ..............................................1:55.50
Alex Christo, Boone Central...............................................2:00.42
Cole Uzzell, Norfolk...........................................................2:02.71
Mason Hagan, North Central............................................2:02.13
Carson Arens, Hartington Cedar Catholic ....................2:02.85
Abraham Larson, Stanton................................................2:03.60
Titus Tillman, Battle Creek...............................................2:03.81
Cole Mowrey, St. Edward..................................................2:03.90
Cade Johnson, Wakefield.................................................2:04.14
1,600
Kyle Wyatt, Albion/Petersburg, 2000..........................................4:20.97
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk.........................................................4:26.05
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic....................4:28.76
Addison Smith, Wausa......................................................4:43.20
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth.....................................................4:43.74
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic......................................4:43.83
Hunter Oestreich, Battle Creek........................................4:44.98
Abraham Larson, Stanton.................................................4:46.00
Jackson Strain, Twin River................................................4:46.00
3,200
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 2022.....................9:11.70
Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic.....................9:11.70
Isaac Ochoa, Norfolk........................................................9:28.01
Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth...................................................10:02.30
Addison Smith, Wausa....................................................10:11.82
Grant Lander, Homer......................................................10:13.14
Ben Hammond, Norfolk Catholic....................................10:15.80
Jackson Strain, Twin River..............................................10:20.92
Tristen Kittelson, Norfolk................................................10:21.77
Dyami Berridge, Winnebago...........................................10:25.00
110 High Hurdles
Scott Marshall, Norfolk, 1980 .......................................................14.12
Deagan Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge..........................14.64
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central..........................................14.84
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill.........................................................14.94
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek.........................................15.14
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce...................................................15.17
Addison Croghan, Pierce......................................................15.18
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge............................15.20
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.............................................15.60
300 intermediate Hurdles
Jon Love, Norfolk Catholic, 2008....................................................38.20
Beau Ruskamp,Wisner-Pilger...............................................39.34
Jackson Roberts, Boone Central.........................................39.54
Baron Buckendahl, Battle Creek.........................................40.08
Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce...................................................40.74
Jackson Ricchio, Battle Creek.............................................41.00
Keaton Wattier, O’Neill.........................................................41.09
Spencer Hille, Plainview.......................................................41.50
Daniel Puppe, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge...........................41.68
4x100
Valentine (Stephen, Itaaheau, Cumbow, List), 1994.......................42.60
Norfolk 43.95
(Jacob Bender, Kalen Krohn, Rowdy Bauer, Jacob Sanchez)
Battle Creek 44.15
Pierce 44.45
North Central 44.58
West Holt 44.67
Stanton 44.70
Norfolk Catholic....................................................................44.91
Boone Central.......................................................................44.95
4x400
Norfolk (Halbur, Gengzler, Benish, Johnson), 1972 3:23.30
Boone Central 3:28.42
(Alex Christo, Parker Borer, Brant Benes, Jackson Roberts)
Pierce 3:31.37
Battle Creek 3:33.65
BRLD 3:34.49
Hartington Cedar Catholic 3:36.43
Hartington-Newcastle 3:36.68
Osmond 3:36.69
Norfolk 3:37.33
4x800
Norfolk (Volk, Nelson, Holcomb, Smith), 1988 8:00.30
Norfolk 8:15.53
(Cole Uzzel, Isaac Ochoa, Isaac Guenther, Wyatt Mead)
Hartington Cedar Catholic 8:24.84
Battle Creek 8:28.94
Ponca 8:39.43
Plainview............................................................................8:43.80
Osmond 8:45.50
North Central 8:45.84
BRLD..................................................................................8:47.68
