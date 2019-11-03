Ten of the 16 Northeast and North Central Nebraska teams that qualified for district finals won their matches on Saturday and advanced to next week’s state volleyball tournament which gets underway on Thursday at venues across Lincoln.
The Mid-State Conference flexed its collective muscles as four of the league’s nine teams punched their tickets to state including three that competed in the same C1-7 subdistrict at Norfolk High – Wayne, Norfolk Catholic and Battle Creek.
Hartington Cedar Catholic is the other Mid-State team that will compete in Lincoln after the Trojans scored a hard-fought five-set victory over traditional powerhouse Johnson-Brock in Class D1.
Here’s a look at how the area teams fared on Saturday.
CLASS C1
As mentioned earlier, all three Class C1 Mid-State Conference teams won their subdistricts. Wayne took care of business by defeating Chase County 25-12, 19-25, 25-17, 25-12. Norfolk Catholic downed Southern Valley 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15 and Battle Creek was 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22 winner over Syracuse.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder was the lone area team to come up short, losing to undefeated St. Paul 25-14, 25-15, 25-15. Not only are the Wildcats unbeaten, they haven’t lost a set all season.
Class C1 gets underway on Thursday at 1:30 at Lincoln North Star when eighth-seeded Battle Creek tangles with No. 1 St. Paul. Wayne – the No. 4 seed – follows at 3:30 against fifth-seeded Broken Bow and No. 7 Norfolk Catholic battles No. 2 Wahoo at 5:30.
CLASS C2
Three more area teams will compete for the Class C2 crown. Lutheran High Northeast won its district final in four sets, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14 over Centura. Wisner-Pilger gave Mead just its second loss of the season, defeating the Raiders 20-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23 and Summerland (Ewing/Clearwater/Orchard) swept South Loup 25-13, 25-19, 25-11.
Ponca – which had defeated Wisner-Pilger in its subdistrict final – was the only area Class C2 team to fall, losing to Arcadia/Loup City in straight sets 25-23, 32-30, 25-19.
Opening-round action in Class C2 is set for Thursday at Lincoln Southwest. Fourth-seeded Lutheran High Northeast squares off with No. 5 Wahoo Neumann at 3:30. Seventh-seeded Wisner-Pilger battles No. 2 Superior at 5:30. The Wildcats have 6-foot-3 inch Husker recruit, Kalynn Meyer. Finally, Summerland, the No. 6 seed, has a matchup with third-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic at 7:30.
CLASS D1
The area is assured of at least one state semifinalist as Chambers/Wheeler Central and Hartington Cedar Catholic will square off in an all-area quarterfinal in Class D1. CWC won its 30th consecutive match with a 25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17 victory over Fullerton while Hartington Cedar Catholic took five sets to defeat Johnson-Brock 25-22, 22-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-10.
A pair of other area teams weren’t as fortunate. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge fell in straight sets to defending D1 state champion Fremont Bergan 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 and Humoldt-Table Rock-Steinauer eliminated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 13-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.
The third-seeded Renegades are set to clash with the No. 6 Trojans on Thursday evening at 7:30 at Lincoln Southeast.
CLASS D2
The area is sending two teams to the Class D2 state tournament. Wynot took care of Mullen in four sets on Saturday, 25-17, 25-20, 21-25, 25-11, while Humphrey St. Francis swept Stuart in the only all-area district final, 25-16, 25-18, 25-14.
Winside came up short its bid to qualify for state for the first time since 2011, dropping a 25-9, 25-23, 25-6 decision to Bertrand.
St. Francis is the No. 5 seed in Class D2 and will take on fourth-seeded Garden County at 3:30 at Lincoln Northeast. Wynot, the second seed, will follow at 5:30 against No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart.