Becoming a U.S. Presidential Scholar was one of the last things Lucas Niewohner expected to accomplish during his final days of high school.
The Tekamah-Herman grad knew he was a semifinalist for the award, but when people asked him how likely it was that he would be selected, he said he usually just made up a number. He never believed he would be one of the few chosen from the thousands who qualified.
Niewohner was among a group of students initially nominated for the award by Matthew Blomstedt, state education commissioner, after receiving a high ACT score — a 35, to be exact.
Niewohner ended up being one of three students in the state who received the U.S. Presidential Scholar recognition. The other two students were from Omaha. A total of 161 high school seniors around the country also were named scholars.
While he did extensively prepare for the ACT, Niewohner said he doesn’t believe the test is just about knowing the right answer.
“I really studied how fast I could answer the questions,” Niewohner said. “The biggest deal was to figure out the pacing of the test.”
Besides his academic success, Niewohner was also heavily involved in extracurricular activities while at Tekamah-Herman. He routinely volunteered and was the quiz bowl team captain, an academic decathlon member and president of the school’s National Honor Society chapter. He also performed in speech, one-act, swing choir and band.
Niewohner will be attending the Colorado School of Mines, a public research university in Golden, Colorado, to pursue a degree related to computer or data science. But his stay in Colorado will be short as he will be spending his first semester abroad with a group of students and professors in Antibes, France.
Before he leaves in the fall, the Tekamah-Herman grad will be staying in the area to work at his father’s company, Birdseye Robotics. He’s part of a team working on wiring a robot in a market pilot program to perform basic duties at poultry farms.
“In any chicken barn, there’s a certain number of casualties that just happen,” he said. “(This robot) will be able to pick up any dead chickens, check water lines and other chores. It’s also going to collect data.”
Niewohner said his work with robots relates to something he’d like to pursue after college. Even though he doesn’t know exactly where he’d like to go, he imagines it will be working with either computer software or analytics.
“I’ve been telling everyone the reason why I want to go to college is not just to learn how to do it, but to learn where to do it,” he said. “Not knowing where I’m going to work is actually pretty exciting.”