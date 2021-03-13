CREIGHTON — A 140-year-old building in downtown Creighton has a new lease on life thanks in part to the efforts of three home-schooled students.
The grandchildren of Richard and the late Cathy Salmen — Cleopatra, 18, Josephine, 16, and Isaiah, 13 — worked with their parents, Rod Thomas and Amy Salmen-Thomas, to refurbish the structure that most recently had been used by Salmen Flooring. It now serves as home to The Buzines House, which serves as a home to several small businesses.
“We didn’t know what we were going to find behind the walls,” Salmen-Thomas said of refurbishing the 140-year-old building.
Salmen-Thomas — who has been involved in a variety of economic development entities in Creighton and Northeast Nebraska over the years — said the idea for The Buzines House began well over a year ago.
Her family was looking at establishing a place to sell her oldest daughter’s books, boutique items and a business for a branding and marketing business.
The family had eyed a different building for the endeavor, but their plans changed in 2019 when their attention turned to the building that had housed a portion of the inventory of Richard Salmen’s flooring business.
“It needed a lot of work,” Salmen-Thomas said. “It used to be a hardware store. He hadn’t had it open for years.”
Still, Salmen-Thomas wanted her children to gain experience with renovation. While her father took on facets of the building’s renovation — such as updating the heating and air conditioning — Salmen-Thomas said the three children took on a lot of the work, including the removal of old inventory and priming and painting.
The building was finished to serve as the home for several businesses, including Faithfull Roots Boutique, The Marketeer Group and Faith to Love Publishing.
It also was established to become a place where community members could gather for games and socializing. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, stopped the gathering place from coming to fruition.
The building, instead, became a place for In Essence Hair Salon.
“I figured we’re not going to do any of the community stuff right now,” Salmen-Thomas said. “We just added another business to it.”
Salmen-Thomas said the building has not been operating in as high of a profile as she believed it could because of COVID-19, but she is pleased with how it turned out.
“The children loved it. They loved the experience. ... They had a good attitude, and it was special because they got to do it with Grandpa and it was a tribute to Grandma,” she said.
Salmen-Thomas said she considers the building as a business incubator that can provide a stepping stone for entrepreneurs.
“It can help them get started or see if they want to do (a business),” she said. “They don’t have to go and buy a building.”
Salmen-Thomas said she is excited about the entrepreneurial spirit that can be found now in the Creighton community. Despite the pandemic, the community’s downtown is thriving more now than it has in years, she said.
Her assessment was shared by Kylee Wilmes, who took on the role of the town’s economic development director in mid-2020.
“It’s the fullest it’s been for the last five years,” Wilmes said of downtown Creighton.
In addition to The Buzines House, Creighton also has added Mahalo Boutique, a dentist’s office, a lawyer’s office and an additional medical office.
Wilmes said many of the downtown businesses also recently took advantage of the revitalization grant to update storefronts and make upgrades to their buildings.
Wilmes said in the past three or four years, there has been a “tremendous turnaround” in the number of young people returning to or moving to Creighton. Wilmes said she believes the trend is because there is a visible effort of the community’s drive to see the town thrive.
“It just shows that we do care as a community, and we do want our community to succeed and thrive,” Wilmes said. “Seeing that we do have vacant buildings and seeing people buy them and turning them into something successful is awesome to see.”
That’s part of the reason why Salmen-Thomas said her three children were so passionate about The Buzines House project.
“My kids love the small town. We love traveling. We love cities. We love all of it, but they don’t have the attitude that you’ve got to go away and come back,” she said. “We brought them up that way. We brought them up with entrepreneurship and community in mind.”