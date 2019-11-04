When it comes to dating, I can definitely say the times have changed. I believe the main reason causing these changes would have to be technology.

Before you date someone, you obviously need to get to know them first before you decide whether or not you want to ask them out. In the past, two teenagers would get to know each other by talking face to face either in school, at school events, or meeting up somewhere, but the key point here is, they met face to face. Nowadays, almost everyone would prefer to get to know a peer they are interested in through some form of social media because it’s not as nerve-wracking and it allows you a lot more time to think about what you’d like to say so you don’t say anything you may regret.

After getting to know the person, the next move would be to ask them out. Although most parts of dating have changed from the past, I believe asking them out is one thing that is pretty much the same because you simply meet up and ask the question. If you’re younger, however, such as junior high kid age or younger, they may still ask a person out through social media, but high school students definitely don’t

prefer this.

Now that you’re dating, you are going to go on dates or hang out with this person much more often. Due to technology, I feel that going on dates is much more laid back nowadays.

I believe this because in the past you would normally go on dates by confirming the plans with your boyfriend or girlfriend in person, and then, on the day of, usually the boy would have to knock on the girl’s door when he arrives at her home and possibly talk to her family before the date even begins.

Whereas nowadays, it’s much less formal as you might confirm plans through text, and then when the guy arrives at the girl’s home he can text her from his car to let her know he’s there instead of having to talk with her family members.

Instead of going out to go on a date, it’s a lot easier to just hang out together at either the girlfriend or boyfriend’s house nowadays, too, because you can watch movies and shows on different apps such as Netflix or Hulu, and you can also play games on things like Wii, Xbox or Playstation.

Even though dating seems to be more laid back nowadays, I think I’d prefer dating without technology because I believe it allows you to become closer to the person you are dating which would hopefully allow for a great marriage and life together.

