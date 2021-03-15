Teachers should look out for signs of bullying

Bullying. I am sure we are all familiar with that term and have experienced it to some extent ourselves. Regardless of circumstances, bullying is never the answer as it leads a person to be deprived of self-worth which could lead to depression and even suicide. Matters such as those should not be taken lightly, because no one deserves to feel that way as it is truly an awful, belittling feeling. Is there a way schools can prevent bullying? Teachers should always keep their eyes peeled for such things. I know this is probably in some form already a rule, but I think it should definitely be reinforced, as I often hear that some teachers do little about bullying even when it is happening in plain view and the intentions of the bully are very blunt. Children spend a huge chunk of their day in school, precisely five days a week, and it is pretty much a second home in that regard. But when you are being constantly bullied, it becomes a torture chamber of searing verbal insults and even physical harassment. Those things students will carry with them well into adulthood and could have the potential of traumatizing them. If teachers can prevent that for another student, they should without hesitation. Students should also be well forewarned about the harsh consequences of bullying to make them think twice before stepping into those grounds. I see bullying as a big issue and even if you are not witnessing it, that does not mean it isn’t happening. I believe the prevention of bullying should be the top five of a school’s priority list and should hire staff with good morals to keep that priority active, because no matter what, bullying will never be the answer.

