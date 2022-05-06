I am very, very bad at geography — but did my high school social studies teacher have to humiliate me in front of my classmates?
I would like to think that I was never taught geography. Whenever someone in conversation brings up a place that I have either never heard of or can’t physically pinpoint in the global scheme of things, I make excuses for myself along the lines of, “Geography was never part of our curriculum.” Truthfully, I don’t remember ever having any lessons in geography, but I’m not sure if, in fact, there were no lessons or if I was just a poor student in that area and didn’t absorb the information presented.
My high school friend, David, like me, is also very, very bad at geography, and he swears that it was never part of our curriculum. He is a lawyer in New York City, so I feel as though he has some credibility, and I’m going to go with what he says because, true or not, it certainly makes me feel better about myself.
Regardless, the situation by the time I got to high school was that I knew what a map was but couldn’t locate much of anything on it.
In my junior year, I ended up in an honors social studies class based on the fact that I’d been a great student up to that point. That year, however, my parents’ divorce negatively affected me, and I became a very different sort of student. My very presence in that class annoyed my teacher, who couldn’t understand why I’d been placed with my way more dedicated, talented peers.
One day, the conversation turned to Cuba, and the teacher asked, “Who can show me where Cuba is on the map?” Immediately, I lowered my head, hoping that a lack of eye contact would ensure that she didn’t call on me. I’m pretty sure that everyone in the class could have shown her where Cuba was — except me. And I’m positive that she knew that (having since become a teacher, I now know what a lowered head means) — which is why she called on me.
I happened to be seated directly next to a wall with a map on it. Unfortunately, osmosis of map material did not occur. I looked at that map and had no idea near which continent to even focus my attention.
Fortunately, Albert was sitting next to me. He saw my expression and felt my angst as my head bobbed around, eyes scanning the map in dismay. Out of the corner of his mouth, he whispered urgent directions to me: “To the right.” “Over.” “Down some more.”
With his guidance, I finally — thankfully! — located Cuba. My time in the hot seat (for that day, anyway) was done.
I doubt that Albert even remembers this incident and almost certainly didn’t know how much it meant to me. (If I ever go to a reunion and you’re there, Albert, I’ll be sure to tell you.)
I can say that I will never forget where Cuba is, so, in a perverse way, my social studies teacher deserves credit for teaching me that knowledge. But she also taught me a lot of other things, mostly about what not to do as a teacher.
One thing about the bad, though: Without it, it’s more difficult to appreciate the good.
This past week has been national Teacher Appreciation Week, and I hope you have taken time to celebrate the fabulous teachers you’ve known and to recognize the contributions that they have made to your life.
