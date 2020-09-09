Each school year is a new beginning, from taking harder classes and trying new activities, to making new friends.
But school looks much different this year, both for students and teachers. Social distancing measures, mandated mask-wearing policies and other COVID-19 health procedures have completely transformed school environments.
To Chuck Foxhoven, the industrial technology teacher at Norfolk Junior High School, these changes don’t just relate to school policy.
“Like any incident in life, anything that’s extraordinary, it heightens your sense of awareness. You notice kids who are hurting more. You notice kids who are afraid. You notice kids who turn off to education,” Foxhoven said.
Throughout his teaching career, Foxhoven has always donned quirky and interesting ties at school to entertain students and put them at ease.
“I didn’t wear them to dress up. I wore them to be different. I don’t like to blend in. But when I saw the smiles on kids’ faces, it is another really big benefit. It’s important to provide a silliness, an escape from school for a little bit.”
When Foxhoven learned of Norfolk Public Schools’ mandated mask policy, he immediately ordered a variety of zany masks to complement his ties.
The students, Foxhoven thought, would find his masks amusing and feel more comfortable wearing masks of their own.
“I just thought, ‘I’ve got to do something goofy. I’ve got to get up close and let them know I care. It’s what they need.’ ”
The masks Foxhoven bought are bold and bright, displaying the faces of superheroes and fun patterns. The students, Foxhoven said, have responded enthusiastically.
“(There’s) been a very good student reaction. They feel more comfortable. And you can see smiles in their eyes. All the time. The masks don’t cover up smiles.”