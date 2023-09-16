Frank McCourt is best known for his Pulitzer-winning book, “Angela’s Ashes,” but there are thousands of people who were educated in various schools in New York City who once knew him as “Teacher Man.” That is what some of his students called him, so that is the name of his third book, a memoir published in 2005, only a few years before his death at the age of 78.
McCourt taught for 30 years; I taught for 30 years. He taught English to teenagers; I taught English to teenagers. He later became a writer; I am now a writer. He won a Pulitzer Prize for “Angela’s Ashes,” a memoir about his mother; I, uh, well, that’s where our similarities end.
He really struggled and floundered at teaching for many years, so it’s both surprising and admirable that he stuck it out for 30 years. I give him credit, though, for knowing he was highly incompetent and for constantly trying to do better instead of simply remaining incompetent.
Anyone who has ever taught teenagers knows how daunting that job can be at times. I can’t imagine trying to teach English to teenagers in a vocational and technical high school on Staten Island where the only purpose of the school was to churn out future tradesmen and secretaries. Not only did the students not care a bit about delving into the depths of the English language or its literature, but the administration didn’t want McCourt doing that, either.
McCourt began his teaching career in 1958, 10 years before I was even born, so we taught in very different schools and in very different time periods. However, so many of the insights he shared about the challenges of teaching teenagers are true, no matter where and when you teach them.
He writes of the importance of making a strong first impression: “Make one mistake your first day and it takes months to recover.” He lists the myriad roles that are thrust upon a teacher’s shoulders: “In the high school classroom you are a drill sergeant, a rabbi, a shoulder to cry on, a disciplinarian, a singer, a low-level scholar, a clerk, a referee, a clown, a counselor, a dress-code enforcer, a conductor, an apologist, a philosopher, a collaborator, a tap dancer, a politician, a therapist, a fool, a traffic cop, a priest, a mother-father-brother-sister-uncle-aunt, a bookkeeper, a critic, a psychologist, the last straw.” I could add myriad more roles.
He writes of the expectations placed upon teachers by “state examiners” and the realities of the classroom itself. He says that, even though a teacher is there to teach, “teachers learn, too.” They gain important insight into how teenagers work and continue to learn the subjects they teach.
After he gains teaching competency, McCourt is offered a position at Stuyvesant High School, one of the most prestigious schools in NYC. Stuyvesant is a school where 15,000 students apply annually but only 700 are accepted, so his days become more about real teaching and less about dogged discipline. He is given a creative writing class where he really comes into his own as a teacher and which, perhaps, leads to his later stellar success as an author.
McCourt didn’t become a published writer until after he retired from teaching, but as he told his creative writing students, “Every moment of your life, you’re writing.” I couldn’t agree more.
Contact Marshall via her website at tammymarshallauthor.wordpress.com. Next month’s reading selection is “The Witches of Eastwick” by John Updike.