There’s a monster coming for us all. As soon as you turn 18, it rears its ugly head and roars. Mothers whisper to children at night the tales of this evil beast to ensure they go to bed. This dangerous creature lurks in the shadows and steals candy from babies. Merciless, this monster strikes the same time every year, yet it still shocks everyone to their core. Yes, this monstrosity is pure evil, greedy to its core. This monster is none other than … taxes!
Yes, the necessary but hated nemesis of everyone in the field of work. Perhaps doing one's taxes doesn’t scare the general population as it does me, but I know my fellow high schoolers feel the same! I don’t know anything about taxes, and in my high school career, I will never learn anything about it. This is usually how it is for high school students, at least according to my experience, it is.
Overall, I am not well educated in taxes, stocks and financial literacy. This, I believe, is due to the lack of finance classes provided at my school. While it is up to my parents to teach certain aspects of financial literacy, I believe it also falls upon the school to prepare me for my future endeavors.
Like knowing how to multiply and knowing how to write a persuasive essay, a school should prepare students for all career possibilities. For example, accounting. If students don’t know the first thing about finance, then how could they possibly know if they were interested in becoming an accountant? Or if they even had the skills to do so? Just like teaching equations for circumference, area, perimeter and volume to help future construction workers, the school system also needs to teach personal finance. Not only would personal finance help students with their future career options, but it also would help them in their personal lives.
Learning how to not only save money but also budget and protect one's money is an important skill in the real world. Many students in high school get a job, and I am among the many who spent their whole first paycheck on something unimportant and later regretted it. Learning and retaining how to make a financial plan is a crucial skill from a young stage of life.
While learning about the formulas for compounded interest is helpful, it is unhelpful to learn it at such a late stage of high school. I wish I had the tools to learn earlier on better ways of saving, protecting and budgeting my money. Family and Consumer Sciences teaches a bit about this but doesn’t delve too deep into the importance of financial stability that is required once graduated from high school. I don’t know how to do taxes, I don’t know how to start an interest account at the bank and I don’t know the first thing about stocks. As a soon-to-be adult, it is frustrating to be expected to be ready to step into adulthood without being thoroughly prepared.
In conclusion, financial literacy is an important skill, and it needs to be taught at a younger age. In fact, my school is taking action to solve this issue. A new class is becoming mandatory to graduate that teaches students about personal finances and financial literacy. While taxes may be equivalent to the bogeyman now, it won’t be for long!