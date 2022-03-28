As a senior who will graduate this year, I feel that knowing how to do your taxes is something that is important to know.
I myself do not know how to file my own taxes, but I greatly wish that I did know how to. Especially when a lot of us kids within the next few years are going to be dependent on ourselves, we are not going to be able to just have anyone do our taxes for us. Yes, you can always go through an agent, but sometimes that is just extra money people don’t have. Being able to do your own taxes would create a lifelong ability to be able to depend on yourself for something such as that.
Now, more sincere on the subject of taxes, let’s move to the bigger picture and look at finances as a whole. I think it is important for kids in high school to start learning to manage their expenses. Knowing how to save money, what smart decisions are, what loans are, what credit is, those are all very important things that we, as high schoolers, should be starting to learn before we get thrown out — not in the real world all by ourselves with our hands tied and not really knowing what to do.
Taxes and finances are lifelong skills and are something that all students should know how to do, myself included. They will lead all of us on a path to succeed in life, to get us where we want to go and to get us all to reach our lifelong dreams.