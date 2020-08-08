Donna Herrick compares COVID-19’s effect on business to the drop of an ax.
The owner of Divots, the Devent Center and Norfolk Lodge & Suites said the impact of the pandemic played a major role in her decision to modify plans to build a taproom and brewery in downtown Norfolk.
“It’s a little shocking because I think business was really strong in the community. It was like somebody dropped an ax, and within two days, the hotel was dead and everything in the conference center stopped,” she said.
As the situation continued, Herrick said it became necessary to reevaluate plans to establish a brewery, restaurant and taproom in the former Nebraska Life building downtown.
Plans to open a restaurant and taproom, as well as create additional lodging options, in the downtown area will move forward, Herrick said. But an already existing building near the Devent Center is being expanded to create a brewery and a small taproom.
Herrick said she is hopeful the on-site brewery will be operational before the end of the year, which would provide an additional avenue for sales as the canning line will allow for the production of 12-ounce six-packs.
“We wish we were canning these last six months,” said Jeremy Kirby, brewmaster for Divots. “That’s where all of the beer purchases have gone. Everybody has been drinking at home.”
Kirby said Divots saw an “astronomical” jump in the sale of crowlers — 32-ounce cans filled directly from the tap — during the pandemic’s shutdown earlier this year.
“We sold 22 in April. In May, we sold 547,” he said.
A canning line, however, will allow Divots Brewery to make its products available in a variety of places, including gas stations and grocery stores.
“Tap is very limited,” Kirby said. “There are a lot of taprooms out there in bars and stuff, but when there’s only 12 taps and there are 50 Nebraska breweries in the state, the real estate is a lot more coveted on the tapline.”
Kirby said when they began mulling the idea of modifying brewery plants, it made more sense to keep the facility on the Divots’ site because it provided an opportunity for future growth.
“Right away, we were landlocked and didn’t have room for expansion once we did get built down there,” Kirby said of the downtown.
Plans for the downtown restaurant and taproom are still in the works. Eight downtown lodging options also will become available under the Divots name.
Herrick is cautious, however, about putting a timeline on the estimated completion date for the downtown restaurant and taproom. She said perhaps it might be complete in a year or two, but it all depends on what happens with COVID-19.
“We’ll just have to see how things play out,” she said.