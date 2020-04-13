Tap beer

Michala Luna considers early spring a slow period for alcohol sales.

But the general manager at Louie’s Liquor in Norfolk said sales this spring are up, a likely side effect of the restrictions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 on venues where alcohol had been served,

“Business is good,” Luna said. “Usually this time is a slow period, but with this going on, sales are up.”

In late March, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened restrictions on alcohol sales, allowing establishments to provide curbside service and window sales. The governor’s order also allowed bars and restaurants to sell mixed drinks, beer and other beverages in to-go containers to help soften the blow of economic harm caused by COVID-19.

Ryan Anderson, owner of Mel’s Package & Lounge in Norfolk, said the increase in package and to-go sales — as well as some of the to-go food orders he has added — has not made up for the business he has lost from the bar.

“It’s definitely not going to make up for what we were doing as a full-fledged bar,” Anderson said.

Anderson said more emphasis on the to-go drinks and package side of the business has led customers to request a broader variety of liquors and wines, and Mel’s has had to keep more inventory of certain labels in stock since the changes came about, he said.

“I’m seeing some new customers that come in that hopefully I can retain as this gets over with,” he said.

But the temporary closure of the lounge portion of Mel’s has put some of his employees on hold, which Anderson said he does not like, and he fears the beer he has on tap will go bad before bars can resume operation.

“It’s probably going to be a loss by the time they get up and going again,” he said.

“Tap beer is going to be one of the biggest tragedies out there,” said Heath Henery, owner of Michael’s Cantina and The Mint Bar in Norfolk.

The Mint closed as operating restrictions on bars went into effect, but Michael’s Cantina remains open for carry-out of food and drinks, including tap beer, margaritas and daiquiris.

“A lot of people aren’t aware that tap beer is a fresh product,” Henery said. “It’s not pasteurized at all. It has to be refrigerated, and it has a shelf life like any other food.”

Henery said he’s trying to promote half-gallon beer sales to empty out the kegs he has, but he added that he knows of breweries that are suffering right now because the pandemic has all but cut off an avenue for sales.

Henery said he is glad the governor loosened alcohol restrictions in Nebraska for the time being. He is using the to-go sales of margaritas, daiquiris and other drinks as an avenue to lure customers for to-go orders of food so Michael’s Cantina can keep its employees working.

“I think it turned out very important at least for our model,” Henery said of the loosened restrictions. “With Mexican food, you do want a margarita to go with it. A lot of people don’t want to go home and shave some ice and find some strawberries. ...You’ve got to dirty up the blender. To get some tacos and fajitas to go and have a strawberry margarita or two to take home with them, it makes it very convenient.”

